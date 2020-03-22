'Looks like Janata Curfew is being followed': Mike Hesson shares clip of empty Mumbai roads

As India observes Janata Curfew on Sunday following the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former New Zealand coach and Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) director of cricket Mike Hesson shared a short video of the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai without any vehicular traffic.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Hesson shared the video of the empty roads in Mumbai and was pleased to see people following the order of PM Modi as the country continues to fight the novel coronavirus.

"Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands..#jantacurfew #modi #stayathome #corona #covid_19 #seagate," he tweeted.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had postponed the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) untill at least April 15 in the wake of the fast-spreading COVID-19.

On Sunday, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also hailed an unbelievable start of the Janta Curfew initiative introduced by PM Modi. The 33-year-old said he was amazed to see a pin-drop silence on the first day of the Janta Curfew while hoping that social distancing continues to be adhered in the coming days.(Also Read: Pin-Drop Silence: Ashwin hails unbelievable start to PM Modi's Janata Curfew initiative)

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday called for the 'Janata curfew' on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses between 7 am and 9 pm. He also asserted that it will be a litmus test to show the country's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people and has affected more than 3,00,000 persons globally. India has so far reported more than 340 cases of coronavirus and six deaths from it.