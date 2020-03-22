Pin-Drop Silence: Ravichandran Ashwin hails unbelievable start to PM Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew initiative

Indian star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday hailed an unbelievable start to the Janta Curfew initiative introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the country continues to fight the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 33-year-old said he was amazed to see a pin-drop silence on the day of the Janta Curfew. He further hoped to see social distancing continues to be adhered in the coming days.

"Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew , pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah," Ashwin tweeted.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi called for the 'Janata curfew' on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show the country's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.

He had also made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus. The Prime Minister also requested the citizens to follow the mantra of “when we are healthy, the world is healthy” and stressed on the importance of following self-imposed norms like ‘social distancing’.

PM Modi further urged people above the age of 60 years not to venture outside their homes in the coming weeks besides calling on the people to follow the instructions issued by the state government.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people and has affected more than 3,00,000 persons globally. India has so far reported more than 340 cases of coronavirus and six deaths from it.