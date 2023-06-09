'Lord' Shardul Thakur Equals GOAT Sir Don Bradman's Batting Record With Fifty In WTC Final

Shardul Thakur, the talented pace-bowling all-rounder, once again showcased his irreplaceable value in overseas Test matches. In the crucial World Test Championship (WTC) final, he made a significant impact by claiming the wickets of David Warner and Steve Smith. However, Thakur's contributions were not limited to his bowling prowess. He also displayed his batting prowess by smashing his fourth Test fifty, aiding India's comeback on Day 3. The team found themselves in a precarious situation after losing KS Bharat in the first over of the day at 152 runs. It called for a remarkable effort from Ajinkya Rahane and Thakur, and the duo delivered brilliantly.

Shardul Thakur with bat at Oval:



57(36) when India was 117/6

60(72) when India was 312/6

Shardul Thakur with bat at Oval:

57(36) when India was 117/6

60(72) when India was 312/6

51(109) when India was 152/6

Shardul Thakur has 3 consecutive fifties at The Oval.



Despite the challenging pitch conditions, Thakur remained composed and countered the deliveries from Australian captain Pat Cummins, enduring a few body blows. Rahane, on the other hand, displayed solidity and marked his return with an impressive 26th Test fifty. This stability allowed Thakur to take his time and capitalize on the situation. Although he had a stroke of luck early in his innings when he was dropped in the slips, and later survived an LBW dismissal due to a no-ball from Cummins, Thakur seized the opportunity and made it count.

The partnership between Thakur and Rahane flourished, culminating in a crucial 109-run stand for the 7th wicket. Rahane eventually departed for 89, but Thakur continued his impressive form and achieved a remarkable milestone by scoring a brilliant fifty. While he fell soon after reaching the milestone, he achieved a unique distinction. Thakur's knock of 51 runs against Australia on June 9 became his third consecutive innings of 50 or more at the Oval as a visiting batsman, joining the elite company of Sir Donald Bradman and Allan Border.

Mohammed Shami also contributed with some valuable boundaries, allowing India to avoid the follow-on and add 26 more runs to narrow the first-innings deficit to 173. Now, the focus shifts to the bowlers, who will need to swiftly dismiss Australia in their second innings to prevent the target from surpassing 400.