No Ball Trends On Twitter As Pat Cummins' Overstepping Saves Rahane In Thrilling Turn of Events

Australia captain Pat Cummins expressed his frustration at the conclusion of the first session on Day 3 as Australia struggled to maintain pressure on India despite claiming an early wicket. The Indian team amassed over 100 runs in the session at The Oval, with Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur launching a counter-attack against the Australian fast bowlers.

Pat Cummins in his practice video did bowl a huge No Ball -



And here in the finals of WTC - Cummins got 2 wickets but he over stepped on both occasions!#WTCFinal#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/x1OE5liUrC — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) June 9, 2023

The Australian spirits sank further when they dropped catches in the slip cordon, and their frustration intensified when an LBW decision was overturned by the third umpire. Pat Cummins bowled an inswinger that trapped Shardul plumb in front of the stumps, prompting the on-field umpire to raise his finger without hesitation. However, upon review, Shardul was saved by the fact that Cummins had overstepped while delivering the ball.

This incident mirrored what had occurred on Day 2 when Ajinkya Rahane survived a similar DRS intervention against Pat Cummins. Rahane, batting on 17, decided to review the decision. To the delight of the Indian fans, the replays revealed that Cummins had overstepped, resulting in the delivery being called a no-ball. Rahane was granted another opportunity to make a significant contribution.

During the lunch break on Day 3, Rahane remained unbeaten on 89, edging closer to a century in his comeback Test match. On the other hand, Shardul, who had endured several blows from Cummins earlier in the morning, also remained not out, with his score at 36.

The Australian team even wasted a DRS review during the morning session, as they unsuccessfully appealed for a caught behind despite no contact between the ball and the bat or glove. Thakur and Rahane displayed tremendous courage in their partnership, allowing India to build a 100+ run stand and counter the Australian bowlers effectively.

At the lunch break, India had reached a score of 260 for the loss of six wickets, trailing Australia's first innings total of 469 runs by 209 runs.