'Love you cutie..this is just...': Sara Tendulkar pens note for brother Arjun Tendulkar after he slams maiden Ranji Trophy ton

Sara Tendulkar knew no limitations to her happiness when her younger brother Arjun Tendulkar hit his maiden Ranji Trophy ton on Wednesday (December 14) playing for Goa vs Rajasthan in his debut first-class match. Arjun has repeated the achievement for his father Sachin Tendulkar who too had slammed his first century in only his debut which he made for Mumbai vs Gujarat in 1988. It was a lovely co-incident that his son Arjun too achieved his first ton in red ball cricket in his first match. The Twitter celebrated the occasion and so did the family.

Also Read | Gorgeous Sara Tendulkar shares NEW PICS from Bali holiday, Ishan Kishan reacts, check here

Sara posted a couple of stories to show he love for her brother Arjun. She wrote in her stories while sharing pics from the match: "Proudest sister today. And this is only just the beginning. Your sister has always got you back. Love you cutie. All your hard work and patience is slowing paying off."

Check out Sara Tendulkar's post for Arjun Tendulkar below:

Arjun scored 120 off 207 balls while his teammate Suyash Prabhudessai slammed a double hundred, scoring 212 off 416 balls. Arjun's knock included 16 fours and 2 sixes respectively. Thanks to their effort with the bat, Goa finished 547/9 in 174 overs before declaration came. Tendulkar junior however was on the costly side with the ball in hand, having leaked 59 runs from 8 overs he bowled.

As far as Sara is concerned, she is in London currently, doing her Post Graduation from University College. She has done her graduation in medicine from the same college. Sara also made her modelling debut earlier this year and thanks to that stint, rumours of her bollywood debut spread like wildfire. However, she brought all rumours to a stop when she signed up for a new course at London, where she is currently staying.