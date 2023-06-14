LPL 2023: A Look At Babar Azam's Colombo Strikers (CS); Full Squad And Players List

Babar Azam's Colombo Strikers (CS) are set to play in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 season. Their first buy of the LPL Auction 2023 was Pathum Nissanka for his base price of $40,000. CS then acquired the services of Niroshan Dickwella after an intense bidding war against B-Love Kandy. However, Colombo managed to buy the explosive wicket-keeper batter for $44000.

Babar will be joined by his fellow international teammates like Wahab Riaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nasim Shah and Mohammad Nawaz. Babar Azam will be the captain of Colombo Strikers in the fourth edition of the tournament after he was named as one of the pre-signed players. He was joined by Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah and Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana and Chamika Karunaratne.

Colomo Strikers Pre-Selected Players

1) Babar Azam (Captain, top-order batter)

2) Naseem Shah (Fast bowler)

3) Matheesha Pathirana (Fast bowler)

4) Chamika Karunaratne (All-rounder)

Colombo Strikers' squad for LPL 2023

Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wahab Riaz, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Dananjaya, Movin Subasinghe, Lahiru Udara, Eshan Malinga, Sashika Dulshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmad, Lorcan Tucker, Jeffrey Vandersay, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kanishka Anjula, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Yashoda Lanka.

The presence of Pakistan superstar Babar Azam in the Colombo Strikers' roster is sure to attract a massive following from cricket fans around the globe. The team unveiled a list of iconic players, headlined by Pakistan Captain Babar Azam, as well as the talents of speedster Naseem Shah and Sri Lankan T20 stars Matheesha Pathirana and Chamika Karunaratne. This announcement has generated significant buzz among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.