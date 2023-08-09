trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646832
NewsCricket
LPL 2023

LPL 2023: B-Love Kandy Coach All Praise For Captain Fantastic Wanindu Hasaranga

The star all-rounder is also leading the B-Love Kandy team in the tournament.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 04:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

LPL 2023: B-Love Kandy Coach All Praise For Captain Fantastic Wanindu Hasaranga Source: Burea

Wanindu Hasaranga has brought his A game to the Lanka Premier League 2023 and has been playing at his very best with sublime skills. The star all-rounder has impressed legendary spinner and B-Love Kandy coach Mushtaq Ahmed as well, who revealed what makes the Sri Lankan player a special commodity in cricket.

He is also leading the B-Love Kandy franchise in the league and has done a wonderful job as the team is on top of the table at the moment with six points after five matches. (Shubman Gill Very Close To Topple Babar Azam From Pole Position In ICC ODI Batting Rankings)

"Leg spinners are always a mystery, when people are not picking you, you feel great, and it feels fun. Hasaranga has a very good variation and also his line and length are great. And third is very important which is a leg-spinner should have is the temperament," commented Mushtaq.


He added, "Hasaranga can deliver and execute his skills under pressure very nicely, so, that's making him very special he's three in one as he can bat as well which is an advantage."

Hasaranga's captaincy skills have also impressed his teammates, who believe the Lanka Premier League 2023 has been helping the player as well as Sri Lanka to groom their upcoming leaders.

Dinesh Chandimal stated, "He is an outstanding skipper and has got a lot of patience after he became a skipper. Earlier as a player he was not that calm."

"You need to work on your skill to go out there and execute and then yes, the mind plays a massive part in this sport. Hasaranga is young but he is very mature. His thinking levels are at a different level and he can be a captain going forward for the Sri Lanka team," commented former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews.

On the other hand, Hasaranga stated that he is constantly learning from the experience of both the veteran players in his team. "They are very good and friendly players you know Mathews and Chandimal. They both were captains for Sri Lanka for so long and have got a lot of experience as a player and as a captain and I think I'm still learning from them," concluded the all-rounder. 

Apart from B-Love Kandy, the other participating teams in the league are Colombo Strikers led by Niroshan Dickwella, Dambulla Aura captained by Kusal Mendis, Galle Titans led by Dasun Shanaka and defending champions Jaffna Kings led by veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train