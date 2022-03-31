LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 Match No. 7 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch LSG vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings will welcome the return of star all-rounder Moeen Ali as they eye a much improved batting performance in the IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 31). Both the teams come into the game after a loss in their respective opening matches. A common factor in their defeats were the failure of the top-order and they would be looking to correct that at the Brabourne Stadium.

It is still very early days in the two-month long IPL but the toss is already playing a significant role in the game's outcome. With the second innings dew in mind, teams are preferring to put the opposition in.

The losses for CSK and LSG came after batting first at the Wankhede. Conditions are not expected to be very different at the nearby CCI ground with heavy dew likely to set in the second half of the game. Lucknow skipper KL Rahul and star opener Quinton De Kock had a forgettable outing on Monday and they would be keen to get some runs under their belt. Rahul needs to lead from the front with the IPL presenting a big test for his captaincy skills.

Seasoned campaigner Manish Pandey and Evin Lewis, who is a hard-hitting batter, on their day can take any attack to cleaners, had a forgettable outing and the team management would hope that they come to the party. Lucknow would be pleased that their middle-order comprising Deepak Hooda, debutant Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya clicked when their top-order collapsed and the trio would again need to shoulder the responsibility.

But it was the Lucknow bowling, which would need to quickly forget the hammering they received at the hands of Gujarat. While pacer Dushmantha Chameera was right on the money, co-pacer Avesh Khan leaked 33 runs in 3.4 overs. Also the role of spin trio of Ravi Bishnoi, Hooda and Krunal, could decide the match’s fate.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 match:

When will Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 match be played?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 match will be played on 31 March, Thursday.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 match be played?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 match start?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 match be broadcast?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 match will broadcast on Star Sports Network and Star Gold. The match will be live-telecasted on Star Sports channel.

Where can I live stream Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 match online?

The live-streaming of Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 match can be seen on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.