LSG vs CSK IPL 2022: Skipper Ravindra Jadeja gives THIS reason for back-to-back losses in T20 league

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja expressed disappointment after his side got defeated by Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Thursday (March 31). It was a complete team effort as Lucknow Super Giants chased down a big target of 211 in 19.3 overs against Chennai Super Kings to register a six-wicket win here at Brabourne Stadium.

“We had a very good start, Robbie and Shivam Dube were playing brilliantly. We had a good start, but in the fielding, we have to take catches then you’ll win matches. We should have taken those chances. There was a lot of dew, the ball wasn’t sticking to the hand,” said Jadeja in a post-match presentation.

“Next time, we have to practise with the wet ball. We batted brilliantly in the top-six and in the middle-overs. The wicket was very good to bat on. As a bowling unit, we need to execute our plans,” he added.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has compared the dew during his team’s IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants to the Niagara Falls, justifying their move to make Shivam Dube bowl the match-turning 19th over at the expense of spinners. With LSG needing 34 from 12 balls, the duo of Man-of-the-Match Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni smashed Dube for 25 runs, to bring the equation down to nine from the last over at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

“If you’d looked earlier on, spinning options were taken out of play because it was like Niagara Falls in terms of the wetness and they (LSG) played well,” Fleming said the virtual post-match press conference.

“So it was very hard to, one, grip the ball for a spinner and, two, to be effective. So early on, we were one over short but they played well. We always knew we had to pick up an over somewhere – we were hoping to be able to create enough of a run-rate towards the end that we could squeeze someone in.”

