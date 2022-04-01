LSG vs CSK IPL 2022: Fans can’t stay calm as Gautam Gambhir spends time with MS Dhoni, see pic

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slumped to second successive in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Thursday (March 31). CSK are yet to win a game after MS Dhoni gave up the team’s captaincy ahead of IPL 2022 opener with debutants Lucknow Super Giants posting a superb six-wicket win in the last match.

LSG have former India opener Gautam Gambhir in their dug-out as the team’s mentor and the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain doesn’t share the best of relationship with Dhoni. After the game, fans were delighted to see Gambhir greet ex-CSK captain MS Dhoni. The two had a long conversation just ahead of the post-match presentation.

Initially, Dhoni was chatting with Lucknow pacer Avesh Khan and that is when Gambhir pulled Dhoni aside to have a word with him. The video of the meeting surfaced on the internet and has since gone viral.

Gambhir also took to social media and posted a picture with Dhoni. He captioned it as, “It was nice catching up with the skipper.”

Gambhir was a part of the 2011 World Cup side that lifted the crown under the leadership of Dhoni. Gambhir was one of the key members of the squad and he was the star in the 2011 final against Sri Lanka.

In the past, there have been several rumours about rift between the two. It was even more important for fans to see the duo happy in each others company.

Meanwhile, this is the first time in the history of the IPL that CSK has lost their opening two games. CSK registered their highest score at the Brabourne Stadium in the IPL. Their previous best was 180/2 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2010.