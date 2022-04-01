हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

LSG vs CSK IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag trolls Shivam Dube with famous 'Will Smith Oscars' meme

Virender Sehwag trolls Shivam Dube for his bowling against Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag trolls Shivam Dube with famous &#039;Will Smith Oscars&#039; meme
Sehwag trolls Shivam Dube for his 25-run over against LSG (Source: Twitter)

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is known for his cut-throat replies and savage moments when he uploads anything on social media. On Thursday (March 31) he was no different, as after watching Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube bowl a 25-run 19th over, Sehwag trolled the CSK all-rounder with the famous 'Will Smith Oscars' meme.

In a crucial situation of the match between CSK and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Dube was given the responsibility to bowl the 19th over. Earlier, the all-rounder had helped CSK to post a huge total of 210 runs.

He played a wonderful innings of 49 (30) but failed to impress with the ball. A total of 34 runs were needed when Dube started his over, and LSG needed 9 runs off the last over when Dube finished.

Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja expressed disappointment after his side got defeated by Lucknow Super Giants. It was a complete team effort as Lucknow Super Giants chased down a big target of 211 in 19.3 overs against Chennai Super Kings to register a six-wicket win at Brabourne Stadium.

“We had a very good start, Robbie and Shivam Dube were playing brilliantly. We had a good start, but in the fielding, we have to take catches then you’ll win matches. We should have taken those chances. There was a lot of dew, the ball wasn’t sticking to the hand,” said Jadeja in a post-match presentation.

