Delhi Capitals have got a big boost with the availability to Australian opener David Warner for their next match against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 7). Warner, who is super popular on social with his reels and Instagram videos, was back to what he does best – this time imitating Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s dance videos.

In a video which has got over 1.5 million views on Instagram, Warner is seen copying Salman Khan’s best dance moves, captioning the video, “Should I try this one #dance #fast #actor new reel coming soon”.

Watch David Warner’s viral video here…

Warner was bought by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in February. World Cup-winning player and the fifth highest run-getter in the IPL, Warner expressed that he is excited to join the Delhi camp once again.

The Australian started his IPL career with the Delhi franchise in 2009. “It’s exciting to be back in the franchise which played a big part at the beginning of my IPL career. There are some familiar faces around and there are some new faces, so I’m excited to get into it,” said the Australian.

Asked about his thoughts on Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant, Warner said, “I want to learn how to play the one-handed shots from Rishabh. He’s a young guy learning the ropes of leadership and he has been an integral part of the Indian team as well. I am excited and I can’t wait to bat with him in the middle.”

Warner also spoke about the opportunity to work with head coach Ricky Ponting, “Ricky has had a fair bit of success with DC. He was a great leader for Australia and now he has a lot of respect as a coach. I am looking forward to working with him.”

Speaking about Delhi Capitals’ next match against Lucknow Super Giants, the opening batter said, “We just need to put our best foot forward and play a complete game. Fielding is the biggest component of the game and if we can hold our catches and field as well as we can, then we can go a long way in this tournament.”

(with IANS inputs)