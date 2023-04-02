LSG vs DC: Mark Wood, One Of IPL's Fastest Pacers, Bags Five-Wicket Haul To Make Record

Mark Wood, among the fastest pacers playing in IPL, showed why he is seen as a big threat by opponents when he picked up a five-wicket haul vs Delhi Capitals in Match 3 of IPL 2023 at Ekana stadium in Lucknow. In the process, he became the first bowler from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to take a five-wicket haul. Wood's spell of 1 for 14 is also the best bowling figures by a LSG bowler. The previous best was 4 for 16 by Mohsin Khan in IPL 2022. Wood was fast and furious on Saturday night as he hit the stumps twice on back to back deliveries to dismiss Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh which put DC on back foot staightaway. He was not just fast but also got his line right and attacked the stumps.

Take a look at Wood's pace as he cleans up Shaw and Marsh here:

Earlier, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. LSG captain KL Rahul was dismissed cheaply but Kyle Mayers looked in ominous touch as he smashed 73 off just 38 deliveries.

His innings included 2 fours and 7 sixes and he batted with strike rate of 192.11. Nicholos Pooran provided the finishing touch as he made 36 off 21 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes.

The inexperience in the DC pace attack was there to be seen as Chetan Sakariya was hit for 53 runs in his 4 overs while he picked 2 wickets. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav too were on the expensive dide as they gave more than 8 an over.

DC's chase got off to a good start but Wood struck in his first over to send back Shaw and Marsh in quick succession and from there, the Capitals only played a catching up game.