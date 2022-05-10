हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

Who is Karan Sharma who made debut for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans? Know here

Karan Sharma is an all-rounder, who plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket

LSG vs GT IPL 2022: Who is Karan Sharma who is making his debut for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans? Know here
Source: Twitter

Gujarat Titans won the toss in Match 57 of IPL 2022 vs Lucknow Super Giants and opted to bat first on May 10 (Tuesday). 

Both the teams are on same points (16) and the winner of this game will qualify for the playoffs, becoming the first team to do so. 

Follow LIVE scorecard from IPL 2022 LSG vs GT clash here

Lucknow handed a debut to Karan Sharma. LSG skipper KL Rahul informed about the same at the toss. 

He said, "I do think chasing is the perfect game for us, but we have won well after batting first as well. We are playing a top team, a competitive unit, so we'll have to hold our pressure, assess the conditions quickly and get our tactics and strategies right. One change for us - Ravi Bishnoi misses out, Karan Sharma replaces him."

Who is Karan Sharma?

Karan Sharma is an all-rounder, who plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. He bats right-handed and bowls off-spin with his right arm.

Karan Sharma was bought at his base price of Rs 20 lakh by LSG at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He was born in Delhi and is 23 years old. 

With whatever little information is available about Karan, we understand that he has played oin just 1 First-Class game for Lucknow, scoring 28 runs. 

In 15 List A matches, he has scored 369 runs while picking 3 wickets. 

His record in T20s is good, with 301 runs in 10 matches, and 2 wickets. He has also smashed 29 fours and 11 sixes.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Lucknow Super GiantsKaran Sharma
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant should bat like Andre Russell, says Ravi Shastri

Must Watch

PT7M52S

Khabren Khatakhat: Government strict against intruders - Amit Shah