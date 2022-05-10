Gujarat Titans won the toss in Match 57 of IPL 2022 vs Lucknow Super Giants and opted to bat first on May 10 (Tuesday).

Both the teams are on same points (16) and the winner of this game will qualify for the playoffs, becoming the first team to do so.

Lucknow handed a debut to Karan Sharma. LSG skipper KL Rahul informed about the same at the toss.

He said, "I do think chasing is the perfect game for us, but we have won well after batting first as well. We are playing a top team, a competitive unit, so we'll have to hold our pressure, assess the conditions quickly and get our tactics and strategies right. One change for us - Ravi Bishnoi misses out, Karan Sharma replaces him."

Who is Karan Sharma?

Karan Sharma is an all-rounder, who plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. He bats right-handed and bowls off-spin with his right arm.

Karan Sharma was bought at his base price of Rs 20 lakh by LSG at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He was born in Delhi and is 23 years old.

With whatever little information is available about Karan, we understand that he has played oin just 1 First-Class game for Lucknow, scoring 28 runs.

In 15 List A matches, he has scored 369 runs while picking 3 wickets.

His record in T20s is good, with 301 runs in 10 matches, and 2 wickets. He has also smashed 29 fours and 11 sixes.