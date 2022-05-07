A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will be wary of the threat posed by Lucknow Super Giants’ in-from skipper KL Rahul when the two sides face off in the IPL here on Saturday.

LSG is sitting in second place with 14 points and is on course to secure a play-offs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay.

Former champions KKR are languishing in the eighth spot with eight points and after four wins from 10 games, a positive result would help them stay afloat in the race for a playoff spot.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match No. 53

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: May 7th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

LSG vs KKR Dream 11 Prediction

Keepers – Lokesh Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders – Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers – Umesh Yadav (VC), Mohsin Khan, Tim Southee

LSG vs KKR Probable Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.

