topStoriesenglish2612538
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

LSG Vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LSG Vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator in Chennai, 730PM IST, May 24

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LSG vs MI, Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

LSG Vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LSG Vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator in Chennai, 730PM IST, May 24

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are up against five-time former winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Eliminator match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. It is a ‘do-or-die’ clash for both sides as the losing side will crash out of the tournament while the winner will progress to the Qualifier 2 to face off against Gujarat Titans (GT), who lost Qualifier 1 to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday night.

LSG will be led by all-rounder Krunal Pandya once again with regular skipper KL Rahul ruled out with injury. Apart from that there are no injury concerns for LSG, who also made the Playoffs in IPL 2022 on debut.

Rohit Sharma’s MI are also back in the Playoffs after finishing in last place in 2022 season. MI have overcome the loss of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and missed the services of Jofra Archer for most of the season. Mumbai batting has been on a roll, chasing down 200-plus totals four times to make up for their weak bowling line-up.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in top form while all-rounder Cameron Green is coming into this match on the back of a maiden ton in IPL. It remains to be seen if Arjun Tendulkar will get a chance to play in his first IPL Playoffs to bolster their bowling attack.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator Details

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: May 24, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator Predicted 11

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad, K Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen/Kumar Kartikeya/Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818