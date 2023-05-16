LSG Vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LSG Vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 63 in Lucknow, 730PM IST, May 16

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match no. 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in Tuesday. LSG and MI are separated by just 1 point on the IPL 2023 Points Table and a win on Tuesday night will help them take a big step towards the Playoffs stage.

LSG will miss the services of their regular skipper KL Rahul, especially as a batter against Mumbai Indians as Rahul managed to score two centuries against Rohit Sharma’s side last season. However, under Krunal Pandya, they will hold the upper-hand on the turning Lucknow track against MI.

Five-time champions MI, on the other hand, have won 4 out of the last five matches in the IPL 2023 after yet another slow start to the season. Rohit will look to end the league stage with a couple of more wins to assure themselves of a Playoffs berth after finishing last in IPL 2022.

It will be interesting to see if Arjun Tendulkar will be given another opportunity in this match after being left out in the last few matches by MI. LSG though have never lost to MI in their brief IPL stint.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match No. 63 Details

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: May 16, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Match No. 63 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Kyle Mayers, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera

All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 63 Predicted 11

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, K Gowtham

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya/Arjun Tendulkar