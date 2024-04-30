LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Lucknow Super Giants Vs Mumbai Indians In Ekana Stadium, 730PM IST, Lucknow

With just 3 wins from 9 matches in IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) have a lot to catch up and the time is running out. Pressure will be on Hardik Pandya when his side takes on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2024 clash today. LSG too need a win desperately as they are on fifth spot in the table with 5 wins from 9 matches. A victory today will take them inside the top four. MI need to win all of their remaining matches to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Good news for LSG is that their ace pacer Mayank Yadav is fit again. Gerald Coetzee missed the last match for MI against DC and it will be interesting to see whether he is fit for today's match or not. There are no other injury concerns in the two camps.

As far as Dream11 team for this match is concerned, picking KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah and Quinton de Kock makes all the sense. You can also go for Yash Thakur who has been in very good form. Suryakumar Yadav has not shown his best yet but he is a good pick. There is only one way Surya knows to play and if he clicks, he can win you massive points.

LSG vs MI: Probable Playing 11s

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Probable XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c and wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra (12th man)

Mumbai Indians (MI) Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Nuwan Thushara (12th man)

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batters: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Nicholas Pooran

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla

LSG vs MI: Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd.Arshad Khan

Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma