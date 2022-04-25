Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Sunday became the first batter to score three centuries against the same opponent in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahul achieved this feat as he smashed an amazing century in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

LSG skipper smashed an unbeaten 103 against five-time champions MI to guide his team to a total of 168, where they defeated MI by 36-runs. This is Rahul’s third century against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. On April 16, Rahul scored an unbeaten ton (103) with the help of 9 fours and 5 sixes, against five-time champions MI a few days back at Brabourne Stadium. Lucknow won that contest comfortably by 18 runs.

Rahul scored his maiden IPL century against MI at the Wankhede Stadium three years ago. The first-ever match between Mumbai and Lucknow in IPL 2022 also resulted in Rahul scoring a century against this opponent. KL Rahul also equalled the record of Rohit Sharma for scoring the most centuries by an Indian cricketer in the T20 cricket on Sunday.

Upstox Most Valuable Asset of the Match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians is KL Rahul.#TATAIPL @upstox #OwnYourFuture #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/GdF6LlX1TZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2022

After defeating Mumbai Indians by 36 runs on Sunday, Rahul lauded his team’s performance and said having all-rounders in the team gave them options. “Will have to make up for all the over rates and fines I’m getting (with his Player of the Match awards). Trying to play according to the situation, see what`s expected out of me. Enjoying batting, enjoying the responsibility. Fingers crossed I can keep doing the right things. My first thought was just getting the bat on the ball, feel good, get that single,” said KL Rahul in a post-match presentation.

In the match, Rahul went on to score his second century of the season and his fourth in IPL overall. “When you’ve played in a venue that’s been good to me previously, but not so much in the last two games, just wanted to get that single first. Lucky that I could score as much as I did. I try and assess the pitch and conditions and see what’s best I could do for the team. With this team, we do bat deep. Holder is batting at eight,” he added.

The captain praised his all-rounders for brilliant performance against MI as they registered their fifth win of the season. “With the depth, you can play a bit more freely. That’s probably the only reason (for his higher strike rate). Teams that can defend well, or bowl well in the powerplay and finish off well in the death overs are teams that have won the tournament. We were very clear going into the auctions – I’m big on having allrounders in the team. Having them in the team, makes my life easier with the options,” said Rahul.

(with ANI inputs)