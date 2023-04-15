LSG Vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH Vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match No 21 in Lucknow, 730PM IST, April 15

Lucknow Super Giants are set to host Punjab Kings in match no. 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Coming off with two back-to-back victories, KL Rahul-led LSG are in fine form and high on confidence as they get set to host Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS at home.

All eyes will be on LSG captain KL Rahul as he is yet to fire in this new season for his side and he has been struggling with his form for quite a while now.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings were defeated by the defending champions Gujarat Titans at home by six wickets. Punjab made a fine start to their new season with two victories from their first two games but could not keep the winning momentum after that. PBKS have now won 2 out of their 4 games played so far.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match No. 21 Details

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: April 15, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match No. 21 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kyle Mayers

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match No 21 Predicted 11

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat.

PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.