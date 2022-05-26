Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar almost didn’t play in the IPL 2022. The 28-year-old batter only came in as replacement for Luvnith Sisodia a week at the T20 league got underway for Rs 20 lakh. When IPL 2022 ends, Patidar will definitely be worth a hell of a lot more after a brilliant maiden century in the T20 league lifted Royal Challengers Bangalore past KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants into the Qualifier 2, where they will face Rajasthan Royals.

Patidar was ignored at this year’s auction only to be picked as an injury replacement but the 28-year-old never cared about things which he couldn’t really control. “I was busy after the 2021 IPL playing for my club. I wasn't picked after the 2021 IPL but that wasn't in my control,” Patidar said during the post-match presentation.

On his innings, Patidar said that his ability to make up for the dot balls is his real strength. “I never feel any pressure as I think I have the ability to make up for the dots,” he said.

The last over of the Powerplay where he launched into Krunal Pandya gave him confidence that this could be his day after all. “When I time the ball, my focus was on it. The last over of the powerplay when Krunal was bowling to me, my execution went fine then and I got confident afterwards. The wicket was pretty good and I played some good shots.”

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis couldn’t stop gushing about young Patidar, who he feels has a good head on his shoulders. “I am over the moon. For a young guy to play like he did. The way he celebrated also tells you he has a good head on his shoulders. His hundred was one of the best I have seen in the IPL,” Du Plessis said.

Patidar hit 12 fours and seven sixes in his knock and what impressed his skipper was how he played shots all around the wicket. “He has got all the shots. Every single time he attacks, he transfers the pressure back on the opposition,” Du Plessis added.

No discussion is complete without a mention about ‘King of Death’ Harshal Patel, whose 18th over proved to be decisive. “A special card I can pick. He bowls the important overs. Second last one over from him changed the game for us,” the RCB skipper said.

(with PTI inputs)