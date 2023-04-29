Big Boost For RCB As Josh Hazlewood Set To Join Squad Ahead Of Clash Against LSG

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is set to make his comeback for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their match against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Hazlewood had suffered an Achilles injury during a Test match in Sydney in January and has been out of action since then.

Hazlewood was initially included in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad in India but was sent back home midway through the series to continue his rehabilitation from the injury. He joined the RCB squad earlier this month and has been under the observation of Cricket Australia's medical staff. According to cricket.com.au, Hazlewood is expected to be cleared to play pending a successful final training session before the match in Lucknow.

_Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood is expected to return to the bowling crease for his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for their match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.#LSGvRCB #LSGvsRCB #TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/QSAUqCa6N5 — TATA IPL (@TATA_IPL) April 29, 2023

Selection chief George Bailey has stated that Hazlewood will have the chance to gradually increase his bowling workload during the latter part of the IPL. Bailey also said that the smaller workload through four-over bursts in the IPL might be a nice build-up for Hazlewood to be at his best for the upcoming Ashes.

"He's reasonably experienced, and he's very professional so he knows exactly what and where he'll need to be to be at his best for the Ashes. We're in constant communication, as we are with all of the players around that, so he'll be building and in some ways that smaller workload through four-over bursts in the IPL might be a nice build for him," said Bailey.

Hazlewood's return to IPL marks the beginning of his attempt to showcase his physical readiness for Australia's upcoming six-Test tour of England, which includes the World Test Championship Final and the Ashes. Hazlewood is one of only four specialist pacemen named in the Australian squad for the first half of their campaign in England.