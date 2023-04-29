topStoriesenglish2600745
Marcus Stoinis Injury Update: Lucknow Super Giants All-rounder Provides Big Update On His Finger Injury

Stoinis played a key role in LSG's victory with his 72-run knock off 40 balls, his highest score for the team.

Apr 29, 2023

Marcus Stoinis Injury Update: Lucknow Super Giants All-rounder Provides Big Update On His Finger Injury

Marcus Stoinis, the all-rounder for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), sustained a finger injury during their recent 56-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. Following the match, Stoinis provided an update on his injury.

Stoinis played a key role in LSG's victory with his 72-run knock off 40 balls, his highest score for the team. Kyle Mayers also made an impact, smashing 54 runs off just 24 balls. In addition, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni contributed valuable runs to take LSG to a formidable total of 257/5.

"The finger is alright. It is better now. We will get scans done." The Australian also spoke about his performance and the difference between Mohali's pitch and their home ground pitch.

"We were joking about the difference between this wicket and the one at our home. Was just trying to build partnerships. Ayush got off to a flyer as well. I do like to take responsibility of batting in the middle order and finishing it off. I have batted everywhere in my career. I was swinging a few in the nets. So, they got excited and gave me the new ball. No one loves to bowl on a flat one. The home wicket suits me more as my change of pace helps me there," Stoinis said after the match.

Although PBKS put up a good fight and scored at a decent rate, they were playing catch-up for most of their innings and eventually fell short at 201, struggling to maintain the required rate of almost 13 runs per over. Stoinis' injury may be a concern for LSG as they prepare to face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday at the Ekana Sports City. However, the extent of his injury and his availability for the upcoming matches is yet to be determined.

