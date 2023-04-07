LSG vs SRH: Here's WHY Mark Wood, Avesh Khan Not Playing IPL 2023 Contest

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) received a big blow ahead of their second home game in IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as ace pacer Mark Wood was ruled out due to flu. KL Rahul informed at the toss that Wood was down with fever and as a result his name did not feature in the team sheet. India pacer Avesh Khan also missed out as he had injured himself in the last match and the medical team advised a rest day for the Indore-born pacer. Lucknow lost the toss and were asked to bowl first on a track which was likely to become difficult to bat on as the game progresses.

Mark Wood's performance in first two matches

The England pacer, who is playing his first season for LSG, started the campaign with a bang. He picked up a five-wicket haul vs Delhi Capitals in Lucknow's first home game. In the second match vs Chennai Super Kings, Wood picked up 3 but ended up being on the expensive side. Thanks to his 8 wickets from 2 matches, he is a big contender for the Purple Cap.

The duel with Dhoni

Wood bowled the last over of the CSK innings and it was MS Dhoni who was on strike. The pacer and LSG skipper KL Rahul has planned to bowl short and wide of off stump so that Dhoni had to fetch it far away from his body. However, all plans failed as Dhoni played an upper cut for six on the first ball he was facing and then pulled it again to smash a big six. Dhoni got out on the third ball and returned after scoring a 3-ball 12 that helped his side reach a big total.

Speaking to media on eve of the LSG vs SRH clash, Wood said that although his plans for Dhoni fell flat, he was still impressed by the length of the six and the instant effect it had on the Chennai crowd that had come to watch their favourite cricketer bat.