Highlights | LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Lucknow Beat Hyderabad By 5 Wickets
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: A superb bowling display followed by a clinical batting performance helped LSG beat SRH by 5 wickets.
Trending Photos
Riding on a superb bowling performance by Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) spinners Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra followed by a clinical batting display by captain KL Rahula and Krunal Pandya the home side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday.
Mark Wood misses out for LSG as he is down with a flu. At the same time, Aiden Markram has joined SRH and is leading the side in tonight's contest. In their first home clash vs Delhi Capitals (DC), the KL-Rahul team had posted a 50-run win. They would love to have the same result in their second game at Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow. Sunrisers, on the other hand, are coming into the contest on back of a heavy loss that they suffered in hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR).
One surprise from LSG is that they have not included Quinton de Kock in the playing 11 as Kyle Mayers has proved to be an explosive opener in the two matches. All eyes on Umran Malik and the speedometer as he will look to bowl fast.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 match HERE.
This is it for LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2023. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
Also Read: Watch: 40-Year-Old Amit Mishra Takes Diving Catch, Twitter Says 'Age Is Just A Number'
Also Read: Watch: Kaviya Maran's Wild Celebration During LSG vs SRH Game Goes Viral
LIVE LSG vs SRH: That is it!
Despite winning the toss and choosing to bat first on a slow and low pitch, SRH's decision backfired as they struggled to score runs. Although there was no dew expected to play a role, it didn't matter in the end as the pitch proved to be challenging for the batsmen, offering grip and turn to the bowlers. In such conditions, slower deliveries proved to be more effective. However, Krunal Pandya's impressive all-round performance was the highlight of the match as he not only restricted SRH to a 121 but also played a crucial role in LSG's successful run chase.
LIVE LSG vs SRH: Umran Malik strikes
Anmolpreet Singh takes the catch to dismiss Krunal Pandya off Umran Malik's delivery. Krunal had no answer to the good-length delivery which was delivered outside off and at a high pace. He couldn't move his feet and ended up edging the ball through to Anmolpreet. Krunal's quickfire innings of 34 runs, which included four boundaries and one six, come to an end.
LIVE LSG vs SRH: LSG captain leading from the front
Lucknow Super Giants' Adil Rashid is in to bowl the ninth over and has conceded only two runs from the first two deliveries. The next ball is played for a single, maintaining the required run rate for LSG. The over seems to be going well for Rashid, but Hardik Pandya changes the game with a massive six on the final delivery. With this, LSG's score reaches 72/2 after nine overs.
LIVE LSG vs SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Strikes
Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes back with a crucial wicket. Hooda comes down the track to a length delivery that bounces a bit more, ends up getting stuck in the pitch and chips it straight back to the bowler. Bhuvneshwar dives low to his left and takes a brilliant one-handed catch to send Hooda back to the pavilion. Hooda departs for 7 runs, hitting a six in his brief stay at the crease. After conceding a six off the first ball, Bhuvneshwar makes a solid comeback with four dots and a wicket. SRH needs to keep picking up wickets to stay in the game. Hooda is caught and bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
LIVE LSG vs SRH: SRH Strikes
Mayers falls cheaply today as Fazalhaq Farooqi strikes with a back-of-a-length delivery outside off. Mayers attempted a big pull but found the fielder at deep square leg, where Mayank takes an easy catch. After scoring two half-centuries, Mayers departs for just 13 runs, hitting two boundaries. Mayers is caught by Mayank off the bowling of Fazalhaq Farooqi.
LIVE LSG vs SRH: LSG opners on top
In the second over, Washington Sundar was introduced into the bowling attack but ended up overpitching the ball. KL Rahul took full advantage of it and struck a delightful drive to collect another four runs. The next two deliveries resulted in easy twos, followed by a single. LSG appeared to be in complete control of the game. Mayers then displayed his current form by hitting a lovely shot for yet another boundary. After two overs, LSG was sitting pretty at 24/0.
LIVE LSG vs SRH: LSG on top after 1st innings
After Samad's cameo of 21 runs off 10 balls, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) managed to surpass the 120-run mark on a sluggish, deteriorating pitch. Krunal Pandya was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs. Meanwhile, Bishnoi was also impressive with his economical spell, conceding only 16 runs and dismissing Brook. Mishra contributed two crucial wickets towards the end. It remains to be seen if SRH can put up a good fight. Stay tuned for more updates.
LIVE LSG vs SRH: Double wicket over for Mishra
1st: Hooda catches Washington Sundar off Mishra's delivery! This is the first significant shot that Sundar attempts, but he ends up getting out. Mishra gently tosses the ball up, forcing Sundar to take a chance. He manages to connect well and sends the ball towards long-on, but the boundaries in that direction are big and straight. Hooda, who is stationed there, makes no mistake in taking the catch. Sundar's innings was a sluggish one, and it comes to an end with a score of 16(28). Mishra claims the wicket.
2nd: Hooda catches Adil Rashid off Mishra's tossed up delivery! Rashid dances down the track and attempts a big drive down the ground. However, he fails to time it well, and the ball ends up being a straightforward catch for Deepak Hooda, who is fielding at long-off. Rashid's innings comes to an end with a score of 4(3) and a solitary boundary. Mishra claims the wicket.
LIVE LSG vs SRH: Stunner by Amit Mishra
Rahul is out as Amit Mishra Takes a stunning catch! Thakur bowled a short ball, but the pitch lacks the necessary pace, causing the ball to gently drift outside off. Rahul attempts to ramp it over short third, but his weak connection is no match for the lack of pace. In the circle, Mishra quickly shuffles to his left and dives to take the catch. Who says T20 is only for young players? Thakur's score is 35(41) with 4 fours.
LIVE LSG vs SRH: Amit Mishra into the attack
The LSG spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya have made life hell for batters in the middle and in comes the most experienced spinner in IPL, Amit Mishra. Sundar and Rahul are trying their level best not to lose any more wickets but the runs have dried up. Wickets are on the cards!
LIVE LSG vs SRH: LSG on top
Brook is dismissed, stumped by a considerable margin off Ravi Bishnoi's delivery. Brook attempted to use his feet once again, but Bishnoi's ball was slightly shorter and aimed outside off. Brook failed to get to the pitch of the ball and attempted a push, but the ball evaded his outside edge, leading to an effortless stumping for Pooran.
LIVE LSG vs SRH: Two-in-two for Krunal Pandya
W 7.5 Overs: Anmolpreet Singh is dismissed, out lbw appeal. The bowler delivered a quick ball, clocked at 98.6kph, aimed at the middle and leg. Anmolpreet attempted to play it towards the leg side but failed and the ball hit his back leg, just above the knee roll. He opted for a review, but the ball-tracking technology revealed that the ball was marginally touching the leg stump. As a result, the umpire's decision was upheld, and Anmolpreet had to leave the field.
W 8 Overs: Markram is dismissed on the very first ball he faced as Krunal hits the off-stump. Krunal delivered a fuller-than-good-length ball around the off stump, causing Markram to go for a drive. However, the ball spun away just enough to evade the bat's edge and hit the outer part of the off-stump. SRH is in a troublesome situation now, and Krunal has a chance to take a hat-trick at the beginning of his next over.
LSG vs SRH LIVE Updates: Tripathi, Anmolpreet Steady SRH
Rahul Tripathi and Anmolpreet have steadied the innings after Hyderabad lost Mayank Agarwal early. Ravi Bishnoi comes into the attack straightaway after the end of the mandatory powerplay.
SRH 44/1 (6.2)
LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 LIVE: Tough going for batters
Playing Unadkat could be a blessing in disguise for LSG as the pitch is slow and his off cutters are already coming in handy. Krunal Pandya, who bowls straight at stumps, can also bowl well on this track. Batting is tough here.
SRH 25/1 (4.3)
LSG vs SRH LIVE: Wicket!
Krunal provides the first breakthrough for Lucknow as he dismisses Mayank. Soft dismissal. Mayank wanted to go over the cover but Stoinis jumped in time to take a good catch. Rahul Tripathi, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SRH 21/1 (3)
LSG vs SRH LIVE Score: Good start for SRH
Mayers and Undakat shared the new ball. Unadkat gets smashed for six on the last ball of the 2nd over. Krunal Pandya comes into the attack straightway and he will bowl wicket to wicket in this game.
SRH 15/0 (2.1)
IPL 2023 LIVE: LSG vs SRH Begins
Here we go! Kyle Mayers has the ball in hand. Watch out for him. Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh in the middle for SRH.
LIVE Updates LSG vs SRH: Playing 11s
Big update. Mark Wood out of the game because of flu.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi
LSG vs SRH LIVE: Toss News
SRH opt to bat after winning toss. Playing 11s coming soon.
LSG vs SRH LIVE: Toss coming up next
Just 10 minutes left for the toss between LSG and SRH. Watch this space for probable playing 11s and latest updates from the game.
LIVE Updates LSG vs SRH: Players to watch out for
All eyes will be on the South Africa recruits in both the teams. Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen will be the players to watch out for in this key clas tonight. Toss coming up soon.
LSG vs SRH LIVE: Ekana is ready
Lucknow Super Giants are all set to play the second home game at Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow. The stadium is in readiness for the big clash.
Coming _ next _
Match _ of #TATAIPL 2023__@LucknowIPL _ @SunRisers
Who do you reckon will win this one_ pic.twitter.com/YOOkpjaHZd
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2023
LSG vs SRH IPL: Toss at 7 pm IST
The toss of Match 11 of IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place at 7 pm IST. The first ball of the game will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.
LSG vs SRH Live: What to expect from the pitch?
After the match between India and New Zealand in late January, significant work has been carried out on the pitch, which includes adding extra grass coverage. Despite extensive efforts being made to transform it into a high-scoring track, the outcome of such endeavors will only become apparent once the match commences.
LSG vs SRH Live: Where will Deepak Hooda bat?
LSG has employed the strategy of using Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya at No. 3 and 4 respectively to go on the offensive against the spinners during the middle overs, while keeping the task of finishing strong against pacers to Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran. Although this approach has not yielded the desired results, LSG may continue with it, particularly due to Hooda's proficiency against Umran Malik in the middle overs. On the bowling front, Krunal Pandya has had moderate success against Rahul Tripathi, having dismissed him three times in 22 deliveries and conceding only 26 runs.
LSG vs SRH Live: Probable Playing XI for LSG
KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis/Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat/Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan.
LSG vs SRH Live: South African trio avilable for SRH
For the upcoming match, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Kaasen, and Marco Jansen will be present and it is expected that at least two of them will directly make it to the playing eleven.
LSG vs SRH Live: KL Rahul vs T Natarajan
KL Rahul has been restricted by T Natarajan, who has only given away 11 runs in 17 balls. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also contained both Rahul and de Kock, limiting their scoring rate to 116 and 94 against his pace respectively.
LSG vs SRH Live: SRH's probable playing XI
Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen/Adil Rashid, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
LSG vs SRH Live: Quinton de Kock vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Quinton de Kock has never been dismissed in the 52-ball face-off against Bhuvneshwar Kumar during IPL. Nevertheless, he has scored at a rate of less than one run per ball.
LSG vs SRH Live: LSG all-rounder Deepak Hooda on loss against CSK
"Even though we lost the last game against CSK, there was a lot to learn from it. Despite the loss, we scored close to 200 runs, so it hasn't affected the team (negatively)."
LSG vs SRH Live: SRH captain Aiden Markram ahead of LSG game
"As players, you always want to train and get better and improve as a team. But there also comes a time when you probably just need the mental break and freedom to go into the next game. It's not always about fixing it out in the nets. Finding that balance will be important as a team. Everyone in the team has played enough cricket to know what they need to get themselves up for the next game after a loss. We will give the players that freedom to do what they want to, trust what their gut is telling them."
LSG vs SRH Live: Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad
Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
LSG vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad
Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Harry Brook, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy
LSG vs SRH LIVE: De Kock to replace who in playing 11?
LSG are in a spot of bother. Wicketkeeper and opener Quinton de Kock has joined the squad and must play as he is too big a player to warm the bench. But in his absence, Kyle Mayers had done a fantastic job. He smashed 73 off just 38 vs Delhi Capitals (DC) and scored 52 off just 22 vs Chennai Super Kings. Not way LSG can drop a batter in such good form. In that case, Marcus Stoinis might have to make way but he is an all-rounder who can finish games with the bat. Let's see what combinations LSG come up with for SRH.
LIVE Updates LSG vs SRH: Hooda on LSG's loss to CSK
Lucknow batter Deepak Hooda told the media on eve of the match that defeat to CSK has not brought their morale down and that the team has only taken positives from the game. "Even though we lost the last game against CSK, there was a lot to learn from it. Despite the loss, we scored close to 200 runs, so it hasn't affected the team (negatively)," Hooda said.
LSG vs SRH LIVE Updates: Markram opens up on team's plans
"As players, you always want to train and get better and improve as a team. But there also comes a time when you probably just need the mental break and freedom to go into the next game. It's not always about fixing it out in the nets. Finding that balance will be important as a team. Everyone in the team has played enough cricket to know what they need to get themselves up for the next game after a loss. We will give the players that freedom to do what they want to, trust what their gut is telling them." - Aiden Markram, SRH captain, said on the eve of the match vs LSG.
LSG vs SRH LIVE Updates: Likely impact players for both teams
Like in the last match, LSG will looking to swap K Gowtham and Ayush Badoni. SRH may try out swapping Abdul Samad with T Natarajan.
LSG vs SRH LIVE: Natarajan vs Rahul
T Natarajan likes bowling to LSG captain KL Rahul. Here's a stat: Natarajan has conceded just 11 runs in 17 balls against Rahul. Not to forget, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a good record against likely LSG openers in today's match - Rahul and de Kock. Against Bhuvi, the batters score at strike rate of 116 and 94 respectively.
LSG vs SRH IPL 2023: Aiden Markram ready to team up with Harry Brook
Sunriser Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram has joined the team and hooked up with youngster Harry Brook ahead of IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants. We can't wait to see Markram-Brook combine in action together.
And that's how this partnership began _@AidzMarkram | #OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy #IPL2023 #LSGvSRH pic.twitter.com/Y3t6XCnJjW
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 7, 2023
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: LSG ready for big clash
Lucknow Super Giants are ready for their second home game of the season, this time against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KL Rahul's side are pumped up for this 'titanic' clash, WATCH here...
__ ___ ___ __, ___ __ ____ __ _#LSGBrigade, we are ready for a titanic clash tonight _ #LSGvSRH | #IPL2023 | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #GazabAndaz pic.twitter.com/UBKdLP8yYm
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 7, 2023
LSG vs SRH IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Kyle Mayers or Mayank Agarwal? Umran Malik or Mark Wood? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: Aiden Markram eyes elusive six
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram needs one more six to complete 100 maximum in T20 cricket. Can Markram achieve this landmark in match against Lucknow Super Giants tonight?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: Check Predicted 11 HERE
Aiden Markmar and Heinrich Klaasen are set to come back for Sunrisers Hyderabad while Quinton de Kock is available to return for Lucknow Super Giants.
Check LSG vs SRH Predicted Playing 11 HERE.
LSG vs SRH IPL 2023: KL Rahul eyes big landmark
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul needs 83 more runs to complete 4,000 runs in IPL. Can Rahul complete this feat in the next IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: LSG prefer to bat first
Since making their debut in IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants have won eight out of their nine match while batting first but only won two out of eight while chasing. So KL Rahul's side will look to bat first once again vs Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.
LSG vs SRH IPL 2023: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock available
Both Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad recieved big boosts as their South African recruits Aiden Markram - captain of SRH - and Quinton de Kock - LSG opener will be available for this match tonight.
LSG vs SRH LIVE Updates: Here are the squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Harry Brook, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy
LSG vs SRH LIVE: Lucknow aim to bounce back; SRH look for first win
Hello and welcome to live coverage of LSG vs SRH contest to be played in Lucknow on Friday. It is likely to be a battle of pace as both sides possess at least one fast bowler who clocks 150 kph consistently. LSG have Mark Wood while SRH have India's own Umran Malik. LSG, after defeat in their first match, are looking to bounce back while SRH aim for their season' first win. Watch this space for more updates.
More Stories