In Match 26 of IPL 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first.

By doing so, he gave his team the best chance to win a contest and open the team's account in the ongoing IPL 2022.

MI have played 5 games so far and have lost all 5 games.

MI made one change, dropping out of form Basil Thampi and including West Indian spinner Fabian Allen, who is also a good handy batting option deep down the batting order.

LSG too dropped K Gowtham and brought in Manish Pandey in the side.

Before the game, LSG keeper and batter Quinton de Kock gave a quick interview to the IPL commentators and in that chat he was asked how he was feeling playing for MI, which is his former home in IPL.

He said, "I think with Mumbai at the moment... we need some momentum back after the loss. Mumbai will be very desperate for their first win and will come hard, which is expected of them."

De Kock said that they will be looking for a win in this game after facing loss vs Rajasthan Royals by just 3 runs.

"It has been good and the team environment has been on a high. It's just a matter of carrying on with the momentum and get another win. It's pretty relaxed [batting with Rahul] and we have a mutual understanding. We don't go too much into things and just play the ball," he added.