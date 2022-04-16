16 April 2022, 15:08 PM
Rahul, de Kock off to solid start
Brilliant start for LSG as both openers Rahul and de Kock have taken Lucknow off to a good start. MI started off with spin of Tilak Varma but the move did not work. Pacers back to work.
LSG 27/0 after 3.1 overs
16 April 2022, 15:07 PM
MI and LSG Teams:
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills
16 April 2022, 14:51 PM
Mumbai Indians win toss
Rohit Sharma has won the toss for Mumbai Indians and decided to bowl first.
16 April 2022, 14:50 PM
Fabian Allen to make MI debut
West Indian all-rounder Fabian Allen gets his first MI cap from fellow Caribbean player Kieron Pollard.
16 April 2022, 14:28 PM
KL Rahul's landmark
LSG captain is set to play his 100th IPL match today. Will he cap it off with a win?
16 April 2022, 14:26 PM
Will Arjun Tendulkar make his IPL debut?
Mumbai Indians have teased a potential debut for Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun. Read all about it here.
16 April 2022, 14:25 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match No. 26 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.