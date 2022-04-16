हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MI vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Score and Updates: LSG lose Quinton de Kock early

Follow LIVE scorecard and updates from IPL 2022 match between MI vs LSG at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on our live blog here.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 16, 2022 - 15:58
Comments |
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 26 of the IPL 2022. (Source: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The five-time IPL champions MI have lost five successive matches and are looking for their first win of the season. 

LSG, on the other hand, have won three matches out of the five they have played so far and lost two. For Lucknow, mentor and brains behind the strategy Gautam Gambhir needs to think whether both Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder could be a part of same eleven or they would be better off dropping one of them and playing the hard-hitting Evin Lewis in the top-order alongside Rahul and De kock.

Check all the Live Scores and Updates from the MI vs LSG match here.

16 April 2022, 15:08 PM

Rahul, de Kock off to solid start

Brilliant start for LSG as both openers Rahul and de Kock have taken Lucknow off to a good start. MI started off with spin of Tilak Varma but the move did not work. Pacers back to work. 

LSG 27/0 after 3.1 overs

16 April 2022, 15:07 PM

MI and LSG Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

16 April 2022, 14:51 PM

Mumbai Indians win toss

Rohit Sharma has won the toss for Mumbai Indians and decided to bowl first.

16 April 2022, 14:50 PM

Fabian Allen to make MI debut

West Indian all-rounder Fabian Allen gets his first MI cap from fellow Caribbean player Kieron Pollard.

16 April 2022, 14:28 PM

KL Rahul's landmark

LSG captain is set to play his 100th IPL match today. Will he cap it off with a win?

16 April 2022, 14:26 PM

Will Arjun Tendulkar make his IPL debut?

Mumbai Indians have teased a potential debut for Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun. Read all about it here.

16 April 2022, 14:25 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match No. 26 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

