Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The five-time IPL champions MI have lost five successive matches and are looking for their first win of the season.

LSG, on the other hand, have won three matches out of the five they have played so far and lost two. For Lucknow, mentor and brains behind the strategy Gautam Gambhir needs to think whether both Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder could be a part of same eleven or they would be better off dropping one of them and playing the hard-hitting Evin Lewis in the top-order alongside Rahul and De kock.

