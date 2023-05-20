Here's How LSG Can Overtake MS Dhoni's CSK In Points Table To Claim 2nd Spot - Check

Chennai Super Kings showcased their dominance in a commanding performance against the struggling Delhi Capitals, solidifying their position among the top two teams in the IPL 2023 points table and securing a spot in the playoffs. While there is a slim possibility for Lucknow Super Giants to match CSK's points and surpass their net run rate, they must defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders by a margin of at least 97 runs or more in order to claim the second spot in the points table. The teams ranked first and second in the points table will face each other in Qualifier One, while the third and fourth teams will compete in the Eliminator match.

The foundation for their victory was laid by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, who formed a scintillating partnership, while the CSK bowlers delivered a clinical performance. Delhi Capitals' chase got off to a disastrous start when Prithvi Shaw departed early in the second over. The pressure intensified on the home side as Deepak Chahar dismissed Phil Salt and Rilee Rossouw in consecutive deliveries during the powerplay.

With a daunting target ahead of them and a poor start, Delhi Capitals never posed a threat to Chennai Super Kings. However, their veteran Australian captain, David Warner, fought a lone battle, entertaining the home crowd with delightful shots and his trademark antics. Unfortunately, Warner fell short of a century, getting dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana in the penultimate over after scoring a commendable 86 runs off 58 balls.



Opting to bat first in their pursuit of a top-two finish, Chennai Super Kings made a brisk start after captain MS Dhoni won the toss. Gaikwad and Conway capitalized on the lacklustre bowling during the powerplay, launching a merciless assault on the Delhi bowlers.

The CSK opening pair showed no mercy, with Gaikwad leading the charge in a colossal 141-run partnership. Gaikwad's explosive knock of 79 came to an end, but Conway continued to build pressure from the other end. He received valuable support from Shivam Dube, who maintained his six-hitting spree in the tournament with an explosive innings.

Conway fell agonizingly short of a well-deserved century as he aimed to accelerate the scoring rate in the death overs, departing after a quickfire 87 off just 52 deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja, the star Indian all-rounder, extinguished any hopes of a late comeback by the hosts with a blistering cameo of 20 runs off seven balls. Their contributions propelled the Yellow Army to a mammoth total of 223 runs.

Chennai Super Kings' comprehensive victory not only secured their position in the top two but also showcased their dominance in the tournament. With their strong batting lineup and disciplined bowling attack, they will be a formidable force to contend with in the upcoming playoffs.