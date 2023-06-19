Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2023 Match No 9 Live Streaming, Dream11 Prediction And More: When And Where To Watch LKK Vs CSG LIVE In India?

Match no. 9 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 will have Lyca Kovai Kings locking horns with the Chepauk Super Gillies at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Monday night.

Sai Sudharsan scored a sensational 90 off 52 balls against NRK but his efforts went in vain as Lyca Kovai Kings lost the contest. Baba Aparajith performed brilliantly for the Chepauk Super Gillies in their previous game against the ITT. He smashed a fiery 46 off 29 balls along with taking two wickets as well.

Here are all the details about Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) vs Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) TNPL 2023 Match No. 9

When is Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) vs Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) TNPL 2023 Match No. 9 going to take place?

The Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) vs Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) TNPL 2023 Match No. 9 will take place on Thursday, June 15.

Where is Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) vs Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) TNPL 2023 Match No. 9 going to take place?

The Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) vs Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) TNPL 2023 Match No. 9 will be held at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore,

What time will Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) vs Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) TNPL 2023 Match No. 9 start?

The Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) vs Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) TNPL 2023 Match No. 9 will start at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) vs Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) TNPL 2023 Match No. 9 on TV in India?

The Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) vs Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) TNPL 2023 Match No. 9 will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) vs Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) TNPL 2023 Match No. 9 in India?

The livestreaming of Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) vs Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) TNPL 2023 Match No. 9 will be available on Fancode website and app.

Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan,

Batters: Sai Sudharsan (c), U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (vc), Sanjay Yadav

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, Kiran Akash

Bowlers: M Mohammed, Rahil Shah, Manimaran Siddharth

Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) vs Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) TNPL 2023 Match No. 9 Predicted 11

Lyca Kovai Kings: B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan

Chepauk Super Gillies: N Jagadeesan (c/wk), Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rahil Shah, Rocky Bhasker, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul