Madan Lal backs Ravi Shastri, says ‘conflict of Interest rule should be thrown in bin’

As per the rule of conflict of interest, former players cannot perform different roles while doing one job in the administration.

Former India cricketer Madan Lal (Source: Twitter)

Former India pacer Madan Lal has supported Ravi Shastri's statement where he had said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should throw the rule of conflict of interest in the dustbin.

"I totally support what Ravi Shastri has said. Two rules that were made by the Lodha Committee, one is the conflict of interest. It should be thrown in the bin. It will bring mediocracy in cricket and those people will be in office who can be easily approached. Former cricketers should be holding the position in the office, as they can maintain the dignity of the game and the board," Madan Lal told ANI.

"Secondly, the age factor that was changed from 60 to 65, I would say that the age group should be more than 70. Cricketers are fit and can perform all the duties. We need good people for the board, who are not easily approachable. And our board always had good people, who not only performed well in the game but also made BCCI into a billion-dollar industry," he added.

Meanwhile, India and South Africa will lock horns in three Tests and three ODIs. The first Test will begin on December 26 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

The Test series between India and South Africa will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The updated schedule is as follows: First Test will take place from December 26-30 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion; Second Test will take place from January 3-7, 2022, at the Wanderers, Johannesburg; Third Test will take place from January 11-15, 2022, at the Newlands, Cape Town.

The first ODI will take place on January 19, 2022, at the Boland Park, Paarl; Second ODI will take place on January 21, 2022, at the Boland Park, Paarl; the Third ODI will take place on January 23, 2022, at the Newlands, Cape Town.

