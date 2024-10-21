Madushka, Asalanka Power Sri Lanka To Victory In First ODI Against West Indies

SL vs WI: Sri Lanka secured a comfortable victory over the West Indies in the first ODI, taking a 1-0 lead in the series, thanks to impressive half-centuries from Nishan Madushka and Charith Asalanka. Chasing a target of 234 after a rain-affected West Indies innings, Sri Lanka reached the target with ease, thanks to strong performances from their middle order.

Madushka, stepping in for the injured Pathum Nissanka, made the most of his opportunity, scoring 69 off 54 balls, including seven fours and a six. Asalanka, the top scorer for Sri Lanka with a spectacular 77 from 71 balls, praised Madushka’s performance, saying, "I am glad that he has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. It’s good to have healthy competition in the side."

The pair's quick-fire partnership came after the West Indies posted 183/4 in 38.3 overs before rain disrupted play. West Indies captain Shai Hope admitted that the conditions were challenging, particularly for his spinners, due to the wet ball. Gudakesh Motie managed to break the vital Asalanka-Madushka partnership, with Madushka caught at slip by Brandon King. Motie also dismissed Asalanka leg before wicket, ending with impressive figures of 3/43. Despite this, the damage had been done, and Sri Lanka needed just 50 more runs off 74 balls.

Kamindu Mendis (21) and Janith Liyanage (18) calmly saw Sri Lanka home, securing a six-wicket win. Earlier, West Indies struggled against Sri Lanka’s spinners, with only Sherfane Rutherford (74 off 66 balls) and Roston Chase (36) providing some resistance. Their 85-run partnership for the fifth wicket helped push the West Indies to a respectable total after early struggles.

Sri Lanka’s spinners, led by Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, kept the West Indies batters in check throughout the innings, ensuring that the hosts remained in control.

This win follows Sri Lanka's T20 series triumph over the West Indies, where they came from behind to win 2-1. With two more ODIs left, scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday, Sri Lanka will aim to wrap up the series, while the West Indies will look to bounce back.