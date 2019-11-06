close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator

The broadcasters have sent the proposal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni to be appointed as a commentator. Dhoni is likely to be seen doing commentary on day-night test, to be played in Eden Gardens.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator

New Delhi: India wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to begin his new innings as a commentator. The broadcasters have sent the proposal but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to give permission.

"Yes, the broadcasters have sent the proposal but no decision has been taken as of now... If BCCI gives the permission then Dhoni would be seen doing commentary on day-night test, to be played in Eden Gardens," a BCCI source told ANI.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on October 29 agreed to the proposal of BCCI to play a day-night Test match. The second Test match between both the teams will be played as a day-night Test match at Eden Gardens, beginning from November 22.

Currently, India and Bangladesh are playing a three-match T20I series. The visitors won the first T20I by seven wickets, taking a 1-0 lead.

Tags:
Mahendra Singh DhonicommentatorIndia-Bangladesh Test match
Next
Story

IPL: Delhi Capitals complete Ravichandran Ashwin deal, announcement to be made soon

Must Watch

PT6M32S

Cops Vs Lawyers: Protest outside many courts in Delhi by Delhi Advocates