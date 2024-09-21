'Malinga Bana Hua’: Virat Kohli’s Hilarious Chat With Shakib Al Hasan During The Day 2 Of IND Vs BAN First Test Goes Viral - WATCH

The former India skipper Virat Kohli was involved in a light moment with Shakib Al Hasan on Day 2 of the opening Test between Bangladesh and India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both of them had a funny banter when Kohli stepped out to bat in the third and final session of the day’s play on Friday at the Chepauk.

Virat Kohli walked out to bat at number four after Nahid Rana got rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was caught by Litton Das behind the wickets. Kohli started off by facing Rana who is known to bowl 150 km/h on a regular basis.

The Delhi-based batter while batting heard saying Lasith Malinga’s name when he was talking to Shakib. “Malinga bana hua hain, Yorker pe Yorker de raha hain (He is bowling like Malinga, bowling one Yorker after the other),” Kohli said.

Talking about Kohli’s batting, Virat did not have a great time with the bat in the first innings as he got out in an attempt to hit a cover drive. Virat got out after making just six runs off as many balls. In the second innings, Kohli seemed good but spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz came out and took his wicket on the score of 17 runs off 37 balls with two fours.

The Indian team were able to make 81/3 in 23 overs of their second innings on the second day with Shubman Gill (33 not out) and Rishabh Pant (12 not out) remaining unbeaten on the crease.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.