Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MNT vs BHK Legends League Cricket 2022 at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

It is Irfan Pathan vs Harbhajan Singh in the Legends League Cricket 2022 as Bhilwara Kings takes on Manipal Tigers at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Match Details

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens Kolkata

Date and Day: September 18, Friday

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Shane Watson (vc), Yusuf Pathan (c), Irfan Pathan

All-rounders: Tanmay Srivastava, Corey Anderson, Daren Sammy

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Lance Klusener, Brett Lee, Tim Bresnan

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Probable Playing XI

Manipal Tigers likely playing XI: Mohammad Kaif, Phil Mustard, Swapnil Asnodkar, Daren Sammy, Corey Anderson, Tatenda Taibu, Lance Klusener, Harbhajan Singh (C), Parvinder Awana, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan

Bhilwara Kings likely playing XI: Shane Watson, Nick Compton, Tanmay Srivastava, Samit Patel, Naman Ojha, Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Tino Best, Tim Bresnan, Fidel Edwards, S Sreesanth