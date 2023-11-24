Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 6th T20 Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MT Vs BK LLC 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

In the sixth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 (LLC 2023), a fierce battle is set to take place between Manipal Tigers (MT) and Bhilwara Kings (BK) on November 24 (Friday) at Dehradun's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Bhilwara Kings, gearing up for their third game in the tournament, face off against Manipal Tigers, eyeing their second victory after defeating Gujarat Giants in their debut match.

Harbhajan Singh, the ex-Indian skipper, will helm the Manipal Tigers, while the leadership of Bhilwara Kings rests with Irfan Pathan, the former Indian all-rounder. Cricket enthusiasts are abuzz with excitement for this clash of titans, anticipating an electrifying showdown between these seasoned teams in the Legends League Cricket's ongoing season. The stage is set for a thrilling display of skill and strategy as these cricketing legends guide their respective teams onto the field, vying for supremacy and securing a pivotal win in this prestigious tournament.

Irfan is in good form. He had struck quickfire fifty in the first match to guide his team home. But Kings lost the second match and slipped to third in the table. They need a win to revive their campaign. At the same time, Tigers are on second place in the table with just 1 win in 1 match. They will hope to maintain the winning run.

When will the Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2023 match be played?

The LLC 2023 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be played on Friday, 24 November 2023.

Where will the Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2023 match be played?

The LLC 2023 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

What time will the Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2023 match start?

The LLC 2023 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will start at 7 PM (IST).

How to live stream the Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2023 match?

The LLC 2023 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and also on the FanCode app and website.

How to watch the Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2023 match on TV?

Viewers can watch the LLC 2023 live match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings on Star Sports TV Channel.

Full squads of Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings:

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (c), Lendl Simmons, Solomon Mire, Chris Barnwell, Iqbal Abdulla, Jesal Karia, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Yusuf Pathan, Pinal Shah, Anureet Singh, Dhammika Prasad, Prosper Utseya, Rahul Sharma, Ryan Sidebottom, Tim Murtagh, Anand Rajan, and Robin Bisht.

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (c), Amitoze Singh, Hamilton Masakadza, Kyle Coetzer, Mohammad Kaif, Subramaniam Badrinath, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, Thisara Perera, Chadwick Walton, Robin Uthappa, Imran Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana, Praveen Gupta, Praveen Kumar, Yogesh Takawale, Angelo Perera, Jade Dernbach, and Pankaj Singh.