Mankading Drama Unfolds In AUS vs SL Game At Cricket World Cup 2023, Mitchell Starc Warns Kusal Perera, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The Cricket World Cup 2023 brought forth yet another captivating showdown, featuring the Australian team against Sri Lanka. This time, the action wasn't just confined to batting, bowling, or fielding. Mitchell Starc, the Australian pacer, issued a stern warning through a controversial act - the 'Mankad' warning - to Kusal Perera, sending shockwaves through the cricketing world.

The Mitchell Starc Warning

As the match commenced, the spotlight was on the intriguing confrontation between the Australian pace sensation, Mitchell Starc, and Sri Lanka's opener, Kusal Perera. Starc, known for his aggressive approach on the field, decided to add a dramatic twist to the game. During his run-up, he abruptly pulled away from the delivery stride, aiming to signal Kusal Perera for leaving his crease early.

This audacious 'Mankad' warning by Starc turned heads and raised eyebrows across the stadium. While it was a soft warning without any actual dismissal, it served as a reminder of the ongoing debate about the ethics of 'Mankading' in international cricket.

Toss Report

Before the intriguing showdown unfolded at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, the toss was won by Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis, who elected to bat. Both teams were in desperate need of a win, having suffered defeats in their previous encounters. Kusal Mendis expressed his confidence in his team's batting capabilities, emphasizing the possible assistance for bowlers in the latter part of the game due to the pitch's nature.

The Australian captain, Pat Cummins, acknowledged the importance of the match and chose to continue with the same playing XI, hoping for a better performance from his team. The stage was set for a thrilling contest.

The Points Table

In the context of the Cricket World Cup 2023, both Australia and Sri Lanka were languishing at the bottom of the points table. With two losses each, their chances of advancing in the tournament were hanging by a thread. In contrast, teams like India and New Zealand had stormed ahead with three consecutive wins, sitting comfortably atop the table.