Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary first sitting MLA to slam Ranji Trophy century? Twitter is in awe of Bengal batter

Bengal's Manoj Tiwary scored a century against Jharkhand in the quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022 on Friday. This is Tiwary's 28th century in first-class cricket. The talisman celebrated the century with a thigh-five. Tiwary's innings of 136 on the inconsequential fifth day was a big positive for Bengal ahead of their semifinal. Tiwary, who is also a minister in the West Bengal government, had also scored 73 in the first innings. Apart from him, there were valuable contributions from other Bengal batters such as Shahbaz Ahmed (46), Anustup Majumdar (38) and Abhishek Porel (34). With this Bengal managed to draw the match and qualify for the semifinals. 

Source/Twitter

A Twitter user claimed that Tiwary is the first sitting MLA from the country to score a century in the Ranji Trophy. Here are some Twitter reactions to Manoj Tiwary's century. 

Tiwary was included in the Bengal's squad for the Ranji Trophy before the tournament was rescheduled. He was also part of Bengal's Ranji Trophy team which played the final against Saurashtra in 2020. Tiwary make comeback into competitive cricket with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. He has represented India in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is. Tiwary played his last international game way back in 2015. 

