Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings here at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.The 2016 champions Hyderabad have made two changes with Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh making their IPL debut.Defending champions CSK made only one change with Maheesh Theekshana coming in place of Dwaine Pretorius.

Here's all you need to know about these three debutants:

Marco Jansen

If you have been following India cricket team, chances are you may already know about Marco Jensen. He was one of the leading South African pacers when India toured SA this year.

He made his Test debut against India in the Boxing Day Test in 2021, and became the first player born in the 2000s to be capped for the national side.

He first featured in IPL for Mumbai Indians thanks to his good show with the SA U19 team. He is a genuine swing bowler who bowls at good pacer and of course his height gives him an added advantage.

In 3 IPL matches, he has picked 2 wickets. SRH picked him at the auction for a sum of Rs 4.20 crore.

Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana, all of 21, is another top spinner from Sri Lanka. Has played 19 international games so far. He as bought by CSK for a sum of Rs 60 lakh at the mega auction. He made his T20I debut in September last year vs South Africa and was among the better bowlers at the T20 World Cup 2021 as well.

Overall in T20s, Theekshana has picked up 51 wickets at an average of 20.60 and economy of 6.04.

Shashank Singh

Like many cricketers in IPL 2022, Shashank is also a product of league cricket system in Mumbai. He is a good all-rounder, can hit big and clean and has the ability of bowl off spin as well.

He has previously been a part of Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals and at 2022 auction, SRH grabbed him for Rs 20 lakh.

He is raw and talented and Hyderabad will be hoping they produced a star for the future.