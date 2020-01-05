Marcus Stoinis fined for homophobic slur during Big Bash League clash

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been handed a fine of $7500 (approx Rs 4 Lakh) for a Level 2 breach of Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct relating to personal abuse and hit during Melbourne Stars' Big Bash League (BBL) clash against Melbourne Renegades at the MCG.

The 30-year-old and Melbourne Renegades pacer Kane Richardson were trash-talking at each other before the former crossed the line and directed a homophobic slur at his opponent during the Stars' eight-wicket win in the BBL clash on Saturday night.

Following the clash, Stoinis pleaded guilty to the charge and apologised for his behavior. As a result, there was no need for any formal hearing.

Reflecting on the same, the Australian batsman said that the incident took place in the heat of the moment and that he realised his mistake and apologised for his actions immediately.

"I got caught in the moment and took it too far. I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires. I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty," cricket.com.au quoted Stoinis as saying.

The incident was reported by on-field umpires Gerard Abood and Phillip Gillespie.

The Melbourne Stars will next lock horns with the Sydney Thunders at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 8.