Disgusting: Marnus Labuschagne Accidentally Drops Bubble Gum On The Pitch, Reinserts Into Mouth; Video Goes Viral - Watch

In the ongoing 2nd Ashes Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, England faces Australia in a crucial encounter. After suffering a loss in the previous Test, England is under immense pressure to bounce back and keep their hopes alive for reclaiming the coveted urn. Australia has held onto the Ashes since their victory in 2017/18, adding to the significance of this match.

The spectators have been treated to an eventful match at Lord's, with several noteworthy incidents capturing their attention. One such incident occurred on the first day when Marnus Labuschagne surprised everyone with his peculiar behaviour.

Gum incident pic.twitter.com/XKgEkBzr6t — stu media acct (@stuwhymedia) June 29, 2023

cre Trending Stories

While batting, the right-handed batsman accidentally dropped his bubble gum. Swiftly recovering, Labuschagne picked it up and resumed chewing it. This unexpected action caught the viewers off guard, as Labuschagne is known for his fondness for chewing gum during matches and remains occupied with it while batting or fielding.

Speaking about the game, Australia managed to accumulate a total of 416 runs in 100.4 overs. David Warner showcased his resilience by scoring a gritty 66 runs off 88 balls, while Labuschagne contributed 47 runs off 93 deliveries. Unfortunately, Labuschagne fell short of a well-deserved half-century as he was dismissed by Ollie Robinson.

After Labuschagne's departure, Travis Head took charge and played a crucial innings, scoring 77 runs off just 73 balls. With valuable contributions from Pat Cummins and Alex Carey, Australia surpassed the 400-run mark. Robinson and Josh Tongue proved instrumental for England by taking three wickets each.

England began their innings strongly, thanks to the impressive opening partnership of Zak Crawley (48) and Ben Duckett (98), who added 91 runs for the first wicket. Ollie Pope also made a notable contribution with 42 runs and a partnership of 97 runs for the second wicket alongside Duckett. However, after their dismissals, England struggled to forge substantial partnerships, losing their ninth wicket at a score of 324. They still face a significant deficit and have a challenging task ahead. A defeat in the 2nd Test would amplify the importance of winning the remaining matches for England.