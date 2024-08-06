In a shocking turn of events, the house of former Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafe Mortaza was set on fire amidst widespread political unrest in Bangladesh. This incident occurred following the resignation and departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, further escalating the already volatile situation in the country.

These Islamists have now burnt down the house of Mashrafe Mortaza who was a former Bangladesh Cricket Team captain.

Many such dehaats are illegally living in India pic.twitter.com/undelKYiSl August 5, 2024

Bangladesh former national captain and currently AL mp Mashrafe Mortaza's house being burned down.. pic.twitter.com/hteebrdXcJ — Shishir __ (@shishir_bin) August 5, 2024

Also Read: Who Is Shino Matsuda? Meet 21-Year-Old Surfing Phenom Making Waves At Paris Olympics 2024 - In Pics



Political Turmoil Engulfs Bangladesh



Bangladesh has been in a state of turmoil ever since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and left the country. Hasina, who led the country for 20 of the past 30 years, resigned amid widespread student protests and mounting pressure from various factions within the country. The unrest peaked as protestors took to the streets, expressing their discontent and demanding significant political changes.



Attack on Mortaza’s Residence



Mashrafe Mortaza, a respected figure both in cricket and politics, found himself caught in the crossfire of this chaos. Mortaza, who is a member of Parliament from the Narail-2 constituency in Khulna division, won his seat again as an Awami League candidate led by Sheikh Hasina in the general elections earlier in 2024. The local media reported that vandals attacked Mortaza’s house, setting it ablaze as part of the violence that ensued following the Prime Minister’s departure.



Mortaza’s Cricketing Legacy



During his illustrious career, Mashrafe Mortaza captained Bangladesh in 117 matches, taking 390 international wickets and scoring 2,955 runs in 36 Tests, 220 ODIs, and 54 T20Is. Mortaza’s leadership and commitment to the sport have made him a beloved figure in Bangladesh. Following his retirement from cricket, he transitioned into politics, joining Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League in 2018 and was elected as an MP from Narail-2.



Widespread Violence and Vandalism



The attack on Mortaza’s residence was not an isolated incident. Reports from News24 indicate that protestors also targeted the District Awami League office, setting it on fire and damaging the house of its president. The chaos did not stop there, as crowds stormed the luxurious Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister. They took away numerous belongings, including furniture, clothes, and even the Prime Minister’s TV.



Sheikh Hasina’s Departure and Its Aftermath



Sheikh Hasina’s resignation marks the end of her second 15-year term in power, during which she continued her father’s political movement. Her father was assassinated along with his family in a 1975 coup. After her resignation, Hasina fled to India for safety. Her son, Joy, revealed to NDTV that she wanted to stay in Bangladesh, but her family insisted on her leaving due to safety concerns. “She wanted to stay, she did not want to leave the country at all. But we kept insisting that it wasn't safe for her. We were concerned for her physical safety first; so we persuaded her to leave,” Joy said.



The Future of Bangladesh



The current political unrest in Bangladesh poses significant challenges for the country’s stability and future. The violent protests and attacks on political figures’ properties reflect deep-seated anger and frustration among the populace. As Bangladesh navigates through this tumultuous period, the need for dialogue, reconciliation, and effective governance becomes paramount to restore peace and order.