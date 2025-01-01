‘Massive Fan Of Jasprit’: Glenn McGrath Lauds Jasprit Bumrah Amidst Border Gavaskar Trophy

Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath lauded Jasprit Bumrah as he said that the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy might have been one-sided without him. Bumrah has been going through brilliant form, as he scalped 30 wickets in the India - Australia series.

"He has been a massive part of the Indian team and without him, the series might have been more one-sided and what he does is special. Terrific young guy who has found a way to adapt. Absolutely incredible how he powers into bowl the last few steps,” McGrath was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Got a little bit of hyperextension which I used to have as well. He is coping with it and has incredible control both ways, guess they are managing him well. I am a massive fan of Jasprit," he added.

Vice Captain Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy's names are etched on the Honours Board of Melbourne Cricket Ground #TeamIndia | #AUSvIND | Jaspritbumrah93 | NKReddy07 pic.twitter.com/4tat5F0N6e — BCCI (BCCI) December 31, 2024

Bumrah had a great 2024 as he ended the year as the leading wicket-taker in Test format with 71 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 14.92 with the help of 5 five-wicket hauls. Bumrah also reached 200 wickets in red ball format. The 31-year-old stalwart pacer will look to continue his form in the new year 2025 and he will look to help the Indian team to level the ongoing series 2-2 by securing victory in the fifth and final Test in Sydney.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.