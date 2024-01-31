Mayank Agarwal Provides Major Health Update After Flight Fiasco Says, 'Gearing To Comeback'

On a routine flight from Agartala to Delhi, Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal found himself in the midst of a medical emergency. A day after leading his team to a resounding victory against Tripura, Agarwal encountered a harrowing experience that left him hospitalized. The incident occurred when he consumed liquid from a pouch, assuming it to be drinking water. Little did he know, this decision would lead to a burning sensation in his throat and mouth, triggering a bout of vomiting.

I am feeling better now.



Gearing to comeback __



Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone! _ pic.twitter.com/C0HVPPPGnK — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 31, 2024

Immediate Medical Attention

The situation escalated quickly, forcing the IndiGo flight (6E 5177) to return to Agartala. Agarwal was promptly offloaded and rushed to ILS Hospitals, where he was declared "clinically stable." The medical bulletin indicated "oral irritation" and "swelling on the lips." His team manager filed a complaint with the Tripura Police, urging an investigation into the incident.

The Investigation and Complaint

Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police of West Tripura, revealed that Agarwal mistook a pouch in front of him for water and drank its contents, leading to swelling and ulcers in his mouth. Although Agarwal is reportedly in stable condition, the police are diligently registering the complaint and launching a thorough investigation.

Mayank's Health Update

In a recent update shared by Agarwal himself, he posted pictures from the hospital bed, stating, "I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!" The nature of the liquid in the pouch remains unknown, and the cricketer has lodged a formal complaint with the police, awaiting further details.

Karnataka's Stand-in Skipper

With Agarwal ruled out of Karnataka's upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways, the team will be led by vice-captain Nikin Jose. Karnataka currently stands second in Group C, with two wins, a loss, and a draw in four matches.

The Airline's Response

IndiGo Airlines confirmed the medical emergency, stating that the flight had to return to Agartala due to the situation. The press release mentioned, "The passenger was off-loaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. The aircraft took off again for its destination at 1620h."