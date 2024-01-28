WATCH: Brian Lara Breaks Down In Tears As West Indies Conquer The Gabba After 27 Years, Video Goes Viral

In a historic turn of events at the Gabba, West Indies triumphed over Australia, breaking a 27-year jinx of not winning a Test match Down Under. The emotional rollercoaster unfolded with legendary cricketer Brian Lara shedding tears of joy in the commentary box as the young West Indies side, initially written off, scripted a remarkable 8-run victory on the fourth day. This victory marks a pivotal moment in the history of West Indies cricket.

Brian Lara got emotional in the commentary box.



- He's seen everything in West Indies cricket. From their rise to the downfall to now defeating Australia at the Gabba...!!! __ pic.twitter.com/3zlP3wFQ0I — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 28, 2024

Seeing @BrianLara in tears in the comm box tells you everything you need to know about Test cricket and what it means .. @FoxCricket __ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 28, 2024

The Unthinkable Triumph

The Gabba Test witnessed the resurgence of West Indies cricket as the underdog team, dismissed before even reaching Australian shores, stunned the cricketing world. In a nail-biting encounter, 24-year-old pacer Shamar Joseph emerged as the hero, claiming 7 wickets to secure an astonishing win for West Indies.

Brian Lara's Emotional Outpour

In the commentary box, Brian Lara, unable to contain his emotions, embraced fellow commentator Adam Gilchrist as the final wicket fell. Lara, with tears in his eyes, termed the victory as a "big day in the history of West Indies cricket." In a video shared by commentator Mark Howard, Lara expressed disbelief at the achievement, emphasizing the significance of beating Australia in Australia after 27 years.

Victory Lap and Emotional Moments

As the West Indies cricketers embarked on a victory lap at the Gabba, Brian Lara's emotional journey continued. Shamar Joseph, the rising 25-year-old pacer playing his first Test series, kissed the pink ball and the West Indies cap, symbolizing the sweet taste of triumph.

Australia's Sensational Effort in Vain

Despite Steve Smith's sensational unbeaten 91, Australia fell short as they were bowled out for 207 in the final innings. Shamar Joseph's decisive blow to Josh Hazlewood's stumps sealed the historic win, leaving Smith stranded at the non-striker's end.

Reviving West Indies Cricket

The victory at the Gabba resonates beyond the boundary ropes, challenging the narrative of West Indies cricket's decline. Led by Kraigg Brathewaite, the young team's sensational result should inject a much-needed boost of morale into the cricketing nation. This triumph, reminiscent of West Indies' last Test win in Australia in 1997, led by none other than Brian Lara himself, underlines the resilience and potential of the Caribbean cricketing force.