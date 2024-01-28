trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714890
BRIAN LARA

WATCH: Brian Lara Breaks Down In Tears As West Indies Conquer The Gabba After 27 Years, Video Goes Viral

In the commentary box, Brian Lara, unable to contain his emotions, embraced fellow commentator Adam Gilchrist as the final wicket fell.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
In a historic turn of events at the Gabba, West Indies triumphed over Australia, breaking a 27-year jinx of not winning a Test match Down Under. The emotional rollercoaster unfolded with legendary cricketer Brian Lara shedding tears of joy in the commentary box as the young West Indies side, initially written off, scripted a remarkable 8-run victory on the fourth day. This victory marks a pivotal moment in the history of West Indies cricket.

The Unthinkable Triumph

The Gabba Test witnessed the resurgence of West Indies cricket as the underdog team, dismissed before even reaching Australian shores, stunned the cricketing world. In a nail-biting encounter, 24-year-old pacer Shamar Joseph emerged as the hero, claiming 7 wickets to secure an astonishing win for West Indies.

Brian Lara's Emotional Outpour

In the commentary box, Brian Lara, unable to contain his emotions, embraced fellow commentator Adam Gilchrist as the final wicket fell. Lara, with tears in his eyes, termed the victory as a "big day in the history of West Indies cricket." In a video shared by commentator Mark Howard, Lara expressed disbelief at the achievement, emphasizing the significance of beating Australia in Australia after 27 years.

Victory Lap and Emotional Moments

As the West Indies cricketers embarked on a victory lap at the Gabba, Brian Lara's emotional journey continued. Shamar Joseph, the rising 25-year-old pacer playing his first Test series, kissed the pink ball and the West Indies cap, symbolizing the sweet taste of triumph.

Australia's Sensational Effort in Vain

Despite Steve Smith's sensational unbeaten 91, Australia fell short as they were bowled out for 207 in the final innings. Shamar Joseph's decisive blow to Josh Hazlewood's stumps sealed the historic win, leaving Smith stranded at the non-striker's end.

Reviving West Indies Cricket

The victory at the Gabba resonates beyond the boundary ropes, challenging the narrative of West Indies cricket's decline. Led by Kraigg Brathewaite, the young team's sensational result should inject a much-needed boost of morale into the cricketing nation. This triumph, reminiscent of West Indies' last Test win in Australia in 1997, led by none other than Brian Lara himself, underlines the resilience and potential of the Caribbean cricketing force.

