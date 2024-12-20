MCA Labels Prithvi Shaw 'His Own Enemy' After Exclusion From Vijay Hazare Trophy Squad

Prithvi Shaw’s career, once heralded as the future of Indian cricket, now hangs in the balance as the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) underscores his ongoing struggles with fitness, discipline, and professionalism. Shaw’s exclusion from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad has once again thrust the talented but temperamental cricketer into the spotlight, with critics and officials alike voicing their frustrations over his inability to live up to his immense potential.

A Rising Star With Unfulfilled Potential

Prithvi Shaw first captivated the cricketing world with his explosive performances, most notably during his Test debut in 2018, when he scored a century against the West Indies at just 18 years old. His promising start suggested a bright future ahead, but despite flashes of brilliance, Shaw’s career has been plagued by inconsistency and a series of off-field controversies. Once considered the next big thing in Indian cricket, Shaw's journey has taken a bitter turn, as the pressure of fulfilling expectations has seemingly led him down a path of self-doubt and distractions.

MCA’s Stern Warning: "He is His Own Enemy"

The MCA's recent comments on Shaw’s exclusion from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad offer a stark assessment of the player's current situation. According to an anonymous senior official, Shaw's lack of fitness and poor attitude on the field have disrupted the team’s dynamic. The official revealed that during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw was often hidden on the field, as his fitness was deemed insufficient to keep up with the game’s demands. "We were playing with 10 fielders, as we were forced to hide Prithvi Shaw. The ball would pass near him, and he would barely get to it," the official stated, highlighting the stark contrast between Shaw’s undeniable talent and his lack of fitness.

The official also pointed to Shaw’s off-field behavior, revealing that the young batter frequently missed training sessions after returning to the team hotel at 6 AM following late-night outings. The combination of poor discipline, questionable work ethic, and lack of fitness has raised serious concerns among Shaw’s teammates and mentors. "Even the seniors in the team have started complaining about his attitude," the official added.

Shreyas Iyer's Reality Check: "He Needs to Get His Work Ethics Right"

Shaw’s exclusion has also drawn the attention of Mumbai’s captain, Shreyas Iyer, who spoke candidly about the situation after Mumbai’s victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Iyer, who has been one of the players trying to guide Shaw, emphasized the importance of Shaw taking responsibility for his actions. "He needs to get his work ethics right. If he does that, the sky's the limit for him," Iyer said, adding that the team couldn’t "babysit" anyone, including Shaw. Iyer’s words were a clear indication that Shaw’s failure to improve his fitness and discipline is hindering his growth as a cricketer.

The Turning Point: A Career at Crossroads

Shaw’s exclusion from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad comes after a series of disappointing performances, both on and off the field. Despite showing flashes of brilliance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 197 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 156, Shaw’s inability to maintain consistent fitness has been a major roadblock. His exclusion from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad in October and his failure to adhere to a specific fitness program further highlight the seriousness of the situation.

Shaw’s career trajectory has raised questions about his ability to navigate the pressure of high expectations. His recent IPL auction snub, where no team showed interest in his services despite a relatively low base price, is a glaring reminder of his struggle to maintain relevance in the competitive world of Indian cricket.

Can Shaw Turn It Around?

The cricketing world is watching closely to see if Prithvi Shaw can turn his career around. His raw talent is undeniable, but talent alone is not enough in modern-day cricket. It’s the combination of discipline, fitness, and mental fortitude that separates the greats from those who fade away. Shaw’s critics, including former coaches and mentors like Greg Chappell, have urged him to focus on his fitness and professionalism, warning that only through these efforts will he be able to fulfill his true potential.

Shaw’s saga serves as a cautionary tale for young cricketers, reminding them that raw talent, while essential, is only part of the equation. As the cricketing community waits for Shaw’s next move, the question remains: will he rise to the challenge, or will his off-field distractions continue to derail his promising career? Only time will tell.