Meet IPL Team Boss Who Is Heir To Rs 33,000 Crore Empire, Relative Of Former Chief Minister And Hunting For New Coach In 2024 Season

Most of the teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are owned by some of the wealthiest business in the world. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is no different as it was brought by the Rs 33,000 Crore business Sun Group back in 2012 from the Deccan Chronicle. The name of the team was also changed from Deccan Chargers to Sunrisers Hyderabad that year.

The face of SRH over the last few years is their CEO and co-owner Kaviya Maran. She is the daughter of Sun Group owner Kalanithi Maran and is a regular at most IPL matches over the last few years. Kaviya Maran is the original ‘mystery girl’ of the IPL, when fans started noticing her in the stands cheering for SRH.

Kaviya Maran is regular in IPL auction also these days, take active part in strategizing for the season with their coaches and support staff. She was appointed the CEO of the SRH team back in 2018.



cre Trending Stories

That feeling when you don't have to wake up to the sound of your alarm _ pic.twitter.com/w9uu6lA15S — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 16, 2023

Who is Kaviya Maran?

Kalanithi Maran is the son of former Union Minister Murasoli Maran and the nephew of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi. Kalanithi Maran is married to Kaveri and have one daughter, Kaviya Maran.

Kaviya Maran is a Commerce degree from Stella Maris College in Chennai, as well as an MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK. Her mother, Kaveri Maran, serves as the CEO of Solar TV Community Restricted and is one of India’s highest-paid businesswomen.

Kaviya Maran’s estimated net worth is approximately Rs 409 crore, as reported by Jan Bharat Times. But she is the sole heir to the Sun Group, which is estimated to be around Rs 33,000 Crore. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, topped the Tamil Nadu IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019 with a net worth of Rs 19,000 crore.

Apart from her work with SRH, Kaviya is also actively involved in the business operations of Sun TV Network, according to Telengana Today. Her business acumen and strategic thinking have been key factors in the success of both SRH and Sun TV Network.

“She has been actively involved in various charitable initiatives, including supporting cancer patients and providing relief to those affected by natural disasters,” the report added.

SRH hunting for new coach for IPL 2024

SRH, who finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2023, are hunting for a new coach for the upcoming IPL 2024. It is believed that West Indies legend Brian Lara will be relieved from his position as head coach soon.

According to Cricbuzz website, SRH may have zeroed in on former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coach Andy Flower are one of the candidates for head coach. Kaviya Maran and SRH team may announce a new head coach by next month.