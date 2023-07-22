Meet Nishant Sindhu: From Winning U-19 World Cup To Being MS Dhoni's Teammate In CSK - Journey Of India A All-rounder

Meet Nishant Sindhu, the 19-year-old all-rounder from Haryana's Rohtak, whose incredible journey from a budding boxer to an IPL star has captivated the cricketing world. Having been selected by MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2023 IPL Auction for INR 60 lakh, Nishant's dreams have come true. In the ongoing Sindhu, proved to be the driving force behind India A's remarkable victory against Bangladesh A in the semi-final of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. His exceptional performance with both bat and ball led India A to a resounding 51-run win, securing their spot in the highly anticipated final.

Let's take a closer look at the story of this young talent and how he evolved into a cricketing force to be reckoned with.

Early Years and Boxing Beginnings

Nishant Sindhu's early passion was boxing, much like his father, Sunil Sindhu, a state-level boxer. However, fate had other plans for Nishant when he crossed paths with Ashwani Kumar, a former Haryana first-class cricketer and coach. Under Kumar's guidance, Nishant's talent for cricket blossomed, and he soon fell in love with the sport.

Rapid Rise in Cricket

Nishant Sindhu's cricketing journey began in earnest when he participated in the U-14 Dhruv Pandove Trophy in 2017, scoring an impressive 290 runs and taking 24 wickets for Haryana. His success continued in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, where he amassed 572 runs and bagged 23 wickets, leading Haryana to victory over Jharkhand in the final.

U-19 World Cup Success

Nishant's skills and dedication paid off when he got selected for the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies. During the tournament, he showcased his potential, claiming six wickets from five games. Despite a few of his teammates making it to the IPL in 2022, Nishant missed out on the opportunity.

IPL Dreams Come True

Finally, in the IPL Auction of 2023, Nishant Sindhu's dreams came true as he was picked by the Chennai Super Kings for INR 60 lakh. Watching the auction with his Haryana teammates after a Ranji Trophy fixture, Nishant was overjoyed at the prospect of playing under the leadership of none other than MS Dhoni. Excited to learn and grow under the guidance of his idol, Ravindra Jadeja, Nishant is determined to make the most of this opportunity.

Deadly Left-Arm Spinner and a Promising Batsman

Nishant Sindhu is a potent left-arm spinner, capable of deceiving batsmen with his flight and variations. He loves to play with the batsman's mind, setting them up for dismissal. With the ability to bowl long spells, Nishant has honed his skills and even added the arm ball to his arsenal.

As a batsman, Nishant's left-handed flair is evident, and he has the knack for building partnerships and rescuing the team from difficult situations. His performances in various domestic tournaments and U-19 World Cup have demonstrated his potential to become a reliable middle-order batsman.