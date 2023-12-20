Meet Nuwan Thushara: 'Malinga Clone' Bought By Mumbai Indians For Rs 4.8 Cr In IPL 2024 Auction

In a surprising turn of events at the IPL Auction 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) emerged victorious in a bidding war against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to acquire the services of Nuwan Thushara, often hailed as the 'Malinga clone.' The 29-year-old Sri Lankan speedster, purchased for a whopping INR 4.8 crore, brings a unique bowling action reminiscent of the legendary Lasith Malinga.

Nuwan Thushara will be playing for Mumbai Indians.



- Malinga version in MI. pic.twitter.com/xtQdyijyds — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 19, 2023

The Auction Battle:

The auction room witnessed a fierce battle between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RCB, and MI for Thushara's signature. Initially, KKR and RCB engaged in a bidding war, but MI, seemingly out of nowhere, joined the fray and went all-in to secure the talented right-armer. The intense competition saw Thushara's price soar past the two crore mark before MI finally sealed the deal at INR 4.8 crore.

Nuwan Thushara's Unique Style:

Thushara, a capped player with five T20I appearances for Sri Lanka, stands out not only for his significant price tag but also for his distinctive bowling style. Often referred to as 'podi Malinga' for his slingy action, Thushara possesses the ability to swing the ball conventionally and exploit reverse-swing with the old ball. Like his predecessor, he boasts a lethal yorker.

Abu Dhabi T10 League Success:

Thushara showcased his prowess recently in the Abu Dhabi T10 League while representing the Deccan Gladiators. Finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker with an impressive tally of 13 scalps, including a notable performance against Northern Warriors where he claimed 4/12, Thushara proved his mettle in the shortest format.

LPL 2023 and International Stint:

Having represented Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) this year, Thushara was among the top wicket-takers, finishing with 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.15. His contributions extended to the international stage, notably picking up a four-wicket haul against Afghanistan in a T20I ahead of the World Cup.

Malinga's Influence at MI:

With Lasith Malinga returning to MI as the franchise's bowling coach, the stage is set for the seasoned mentor to nurture Thushara's raw talent. The 29-year-old speedster, still in the early stages of his career, holds immense potential, and the guidance of Malinga could prove instrumental in his development.