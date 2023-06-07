Meet Singer Geeta Jhala, Who Will Sing National Anthem In WTC Final Between India And Australia

Top singer Geeta Jhala, known for her versatility and power-packed live performance, will be performing the Indian national anthem ahead of India and Australia clash at the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final which will get underway at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday. Geeta will be the first Gujarati singer to get this honour from the ICC.

Jhala will be accompanied by Rahul Munjariya will be producing music for the national anthems. Munjariya has a vast amount of experience by lending classical and Western music seamlessly.

Who is Geeta Jhala?

Geeta shot into fame for her title track in the 2015 Bollywood film ‘Welcome Back’. Not only classical music, but Geeta Jhala is also known for delivering hit songs in Punjabi, and Bollywood music. Moorni Refix,’ ‘Ranjhana,’ ‘Aaja Maahi,’ ‘Oh Miss,’ and ‘Thodi Vaar’ are one of the several songs Jhala has sung. The singer’s most recent song ‘Patodu’ with Kritidan Gadhavi showcased her versatility of her Western style and Indian folk music.

How did Geeta Jhala begin her singing career?

Geeta Jhala found initial fame with her spin on Panjabi MC’s International hit ‘Moorni’, for the BBC Asian Network in 2012, which reigned on the Asian Network Charts for several months in her native London.

She later moved to Mumbai and continued to create more independent music eventually breaking into the Bollywood industry a few years on with the ‘Welcome Back’ title track alongside the superstar Mika Singh.

Geeta Jhala has also collaborated both in the studio and performed live with several other Artists such as Milind Gaba, Imran Khan, Honey Singh and Atif Aslam.

Alongside Mika Singh, Geeta Jhala has performed at prestigious World stages such as the O2 and Wembley Arena in London, Staples Centre in California, Olympic Stadium in Australia and other arenas across the world. She also performed at the 2015, televised ITA Awards which was aired on Colors TV and was a guest on Sony Television’s ‘Comedy Circus’ with Mika Singh and Navraj Hans in 2016.

Geeta Jhala’s performance will take place after the toss for the WTC Final which is scheduled for 230pm IST. The national anthems will, of course, be sung before the first ball is bowled in the match at 3pm IST.