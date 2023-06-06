WTC Final, LIVE | IND VS AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates: India Face Tough Test Against Australia

Team India are facing off against Australia in the World Test Champions (WTC) Final for the 2021-23 cycle at the Oval stadium in London from Wednesday. India are bidding to their first ICC trophy after a gap of almost 10 years, having last won the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni.

Australia are playing the WTC Final for the first time but will be hoping to add the WTC title to their trophy cabinet, having already won the ODI World Cup, T20 World and Champions Trophy titles in the past. India are playing their second successive WTC Final, but will be hoping for a different result from the last time when they lost to New Zealand at Lord’s.

India will be led by Rohit Sharma, who will look to go past Ajinkya Rahane and Sourav Ganguly’s record of most Test wins by an Indian skipper against Australia. The Aussies will be led by Pat Cummins, who will look to avenge the loss of Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India.

