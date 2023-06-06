WTC Final, LIVE | IND VS AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates: India Face Tough Test Against Australia
India Vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India are up against Australia as they bid to win the World Test Championship title.
Team India are facing off against Australia in the World Test Champions (WTC) Final for the 2021-23 cycle at the Oval stadium in London from Wednesday. India are bidding to their first ICC trophy after a gap of almost 10 years, having last won the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni.
Australia are playing the WTC Final for the first time but will be hoping to add the WTC title to their trophy cabinet, having already won the ODI World Cup, T20 World and Champions Trophy titles in the past. India are playing their second successive WTC Final, but will be hoping for a different result from the last time when they lost to New Zealand at Lord’s.
India will be led by Rohit Sharma, who will look to go past Ajinkya Rahane and Sourav Ganguly’s record of most Test wins by an Indian skipper against Australia. The Aussies will be led by Pat Cummins, who will look to avenge the loss of Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India.
WTC Final, India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma doesn't reveal Playing 11
Captain Rohit Sharma has chosen not to reveal the Playing 11 for the WTC Final against Australia. While his counterpart Pat Cummins has already announced that Scott Boland will be playing in WTC Final, replacing injured Josh Hazlewood.
"We will wait till tomorrow to decide our playing XI, all 15 players must be ready," Rohit Sharma said at the pre-match press conference.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of WTC Final between India vs Australia at the Oval in London.